O'Donnell: Bob Costas not interested in Marquee of Cubs new TV network

Bob Costas says he's not looking for a full-time gig, so working for the Cubs' Marquee Sports Network isn't going to happen. Associated Press

THE QUESTION HAS BEEN swirling around the Cubs cosmos almost as long as the team's search for an effective leadoff man.

So during a Yankees-Astros ALCS game this week, The Daily Herald asked Bob Costas:

Are you joining the Cubs' new Marquee Sports Network?

"No possibility," the 67-year-old TV wunderkind said.

"There really hasn't even been any communication between the two sides.

"Nobody's asked me.

"And quite frankly, I'm not looking for that sort of day-to-day baseball job.

"Please make it clear -- I have the greatest respect for that organization, its history and its television history.

"But I don't see my next primary broadcast job, if there is to be one, doing baseball, especially on a local level.

"If I ever take on a full-time assignment again, it might not even be purely about sports.

"But I can tell you this -- it has to be perfect for me, for who I am and what I'm about at this point in my life."

On the cusp of the autumn of his broadcast career, Costas deserves whatever he wants.

For 45 years, since a 22-year-old Greek-Irish lad from Long Island landed a job as the voice of the cartoonishly unpredictable Spirits of St. Louis in the American Basketball Association, Costas has been a gold standard of American airwaves.

He was at NBC Sports by age 29 and seven years later, was masterful as the host of the fabulously eclectic crossover "Later," a wee-hours vehicle that came on after Johnny Carson and "Late Night with David Letterman."

The show was the creation of Dick Ebersol. It proved to be two parts Tom Snyder, one part Steve Allen and all parts the irrepressible Costas, who clearly sat far too close to the TV growing up watching Adam West's "Batman," "American Bandstand" and Jules Bergman reporting from Cape Canaveral as more media-mesmerized Caboose Boomers were wont to do.

Even if a new "Later" was offered now, Costas says he probably wouldn't take it.

"Not on a daily basis," he said.

"I've got my association with The MLB Network (calling 26 games this season) and I'm happy with that.

"I'm happy with my life. And I want it to stay that way.

"I have no desire to be one of those guys who says his last on-air words just before he takes his last breath."

In a final nip of cosmic convergence, Costas was reminded that it was 40 years ago this week that he began his one season as WGN-Channel 9's voice of the Bulls alongside Johnny "Red" Kerr, a fact confirmed by an archived TV/radio column of the great Gary Deeb in The Chicago Tribune of Oct. 19, 1979.

"What a great time," he chuckled. "What great people.

"And who knew what was ahead, how fortunate I'd be?"

In the broadcast bona fides of Bob Costas, it's proven to be a magic force far beyond mere good fortune.

But at this time, it's just not right for a new Marquee.

