Joe Maddon returns to Los Angeles Angels as new manager

Joe Maddon has agreed to become the Los Angeles Angels' manager. Maddon and the Angels agreed to terms Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, on a deal to reunite the veteran manager with the organization where he spent the first three decades of his baseball career. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Joe Maddon's professional career began in 1976, when he was a minor-league catcher in the California Angels' system.

He went on to coach and manage in the minors and majors through 2005, leaving the Anaheim Angels after the 2005 season to manage the Tampa Bay Rays and then the Cubs.

Now, rather fittingly, Maddon is back where it all began, with the Los Angeles Angels.

On Wednesday, the 65-year-old Maddon agreed to a contract -- reportedly three years -- to manage the Angels.

"We are thrilled that Joe is coming back home and bringing an exciting brand of baseball to our fans," Los Angeles general manager Billy Eppler said in a statement. "Every stop he has made throughout his managerial career he has built a culture that is focused on winning while also allowing his players to thrive. We believe Joe will be a great asset for our club and look forward to him leading the team to another World Series championship."

According to USA Today, Maddon will be formally introduced as Angels manager next week.

Maddon and the Cubs parted ways at the end of the regular season.

In five years as manager, Maddon guided the Cubs to four straight playoff appearances (2015-18). The Cubs won the World Series in 2016, snapping a 108-year run of futility.

Maddon was 471-339-1 during the regular season as Cubs manager. His .581 winning percentage ranks second in franchise history behind Frank Chance (768-389, .664).

In 14 years managing the Cubs and Rays, Maddon was 1,225-1,044 with eight postseason berths.

Never one to back down from a challenge, Maddon is entering a less than ideal situation in Los Angeles.

While the Angels arguably have the best player in baseball -- Mike Trout -- they have not been to the playoffs since 2014 and haven't won a postseason game since 2009.

L.A. was 72-90 this season and Brad Ausmus was fired after only one year as manager.

According to the Los Angeles Times, federal agents have interviewed at least six current or former players as part of their investigation into the death of former starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Before Los Angeles opened a series against the Rangers in Texas this season, Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room on July 1.

Opioids fentanyl and oxycodone were found in Skaggs' system, along with alcohol.

The Cubs have already interviewed five candidates to replace Maddon as manager.

Mark Loretta was first up, followed by Joe Girardi, David Ross, Will Venable and Joe Espada. Gabe Kapler is also scheduled to be interviewed.