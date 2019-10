DuPage County scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 2

Notice

To report scores:

Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald by e-mailing prepsports@dailyherald.com.

Boys soccer

Wednesay's results

Elgin 3, Glenbard East 0

Glenbard East 0 0 --0

Elgin 2 1 --3

Goalkeepers -- GE: Urias (3 saves)

Monday's late results

Wheaton Academy 8, Ridgewood 1

Wheaton Academy 3 5 --8

Ridgewood 1 0 --1

Scoring -- Finnegan (FK); Finnegan (Froslid); Froslid (Finnegan); Rodriguez (Liechty); Finnegan; Rychenkov; Froslid (Holwerda); Bates (Froese). Goalkeepers -- WA: Hoekstra (3 saves); Andrews (1 save).

Boys golf

Wednesday's results

Upstate Eight Championsships

at St. Andrews (par 71)

Team results

1. Glenbard East 326; 2. Glenbard East 339; 3. South Elgin 351; 4. Bartlett 362; 5. West Chicago 377; 6. Fenton 382; 7. Streamwood 431; 8. Elgin 494; 9. East Aurora 573; 10. Larkin 86 (one golf only).

Individual results

Top 10 finishers -- 1. Guthrie (GE) 77 (won 3-hold tiebreaker); 2. T. Gelino (GS) 77; 3. Michelon (GS) 82; 4T. Nathe (GS) 83; 4T. Zaimins (SE) 83; 6. N.Gelino (GS) 84; 7. Cyrus (GS) 85; 8T.. Imlah (GE) 86; 8T. Arendt (Lar) 86; 8T. Patel (SE) 86.

Girls volleyball

Wednesday's results

Montini d. Glenbard West 24-26, 25-11, 25-19

Montini -- Pickering 18 kills, 5 aces, 6 service points, 8 digs), Noonan (29 assists, 5 kills, 2 aces, 13 service points, 5 digs), Marciniak (7 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, 2 blocks), R. Boyer (10 digs), K. Boyer (3 aces, 9 service points, 6 digs), Kasallis (4 kills, 2 blocks), Sypkens (3 kills)

Glenbard West -- Curtis (16 kills, ace), Sear (10 kills), Langan (23 assists, 15 digs), Campanella (16 digs, 6 service points), Carpio (14 digs, ace, 4 service points), Murray (10 digs), Loftus (5 digs, 4 service points), Webber (4 kills), E. Krudop (3 kills), Casey (4 assists).

Wheaton North d. West Chicago 20-25, 25-19, 25-19

Wheaton North -- Beedle (12 kills, 1.5 blocks, 13 digs); O'Callaghan (2 aces, 11 assists, 5 digs); O'Connor (1 ace, 1 assist, 1 dig); Moreno (2 aces, 3 digs); Campbell (2 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs); Zinkus (2 digs, 13 assists); Scott (5 kills, 1 block); Catugy (2 aces, 5 digs); Biegalski (6 kills, 5 blocks); Fender (4 kills, 2 blocks).

West Chicago -- Quiroz (25 assists, 3 aces); Smith (13 kills, 12 digs); Lowell (24 digs); Gromos (2 aces, 6 kills).

Girls tennis

Tuesday's late results

York 4, Lyons Township 3

Singles -- No.1: Cartis (Y) d. Zimkus 6-2, 6-1; No.2: Nikoleit (Y) d. Rahman 6-0, 6-2; No.3: Burnham (Y) d. Judy 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles -- No.1: Bosovic/Sands (LT) d. Polach/Jovic 6-0, 7-6(4); No.2: Kostadinova/Brejcha (LT) d. Duhig/Duhig 6-2, 6-1; No.3: Kayman/Neidigh (Y) d. Murphy/Callaghan 6-2, 6-1; No.4: Frehner/Peto (LT) d. Brown/Brunke 6-4, 3-6, (14-12).

Girls golf

Wednesday's results

DuKane Conference Championships

at Phillps Park

Team results

1. St. Charles North 318; 2. Geneva 330; 3. Wheaton Warrenville South 349; 4. St. Charles East 354; 5. Batavia 363; 6. LakePark 375; 7. Wheaton North 386; 8. Glenbard North 386.

Individual results

Top 10 finishers -- 1. Nekola (SCN) 72; 2. Ellison (WWS) 74; 3. Bayless (SCN) 79; 4. Clark (Gen) 80; 5. Johnson (Gen) 81; 6. Frick Gen) 82; 8. Evers (SCN) 83; 9. Grychowski (Bat) 84; 9. Spinazze (SCN) 84.

Upcoming events

today

Football

Bishop McNamara at Wheaton Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Boys soccer

Benet at West Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South, 6:30 p.m.

East Aurora at Waubonsie Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Glenbard North at Batavia, 7 p.m.

Guerin Prep at IC Catholic Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Hinsdale Central at Hinsdale South, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Park at Wheaton North, 6:30 p.m.

Lisle at Streator, 4:30 p.m.

Naperville North at Go 4 The Goal Fall Classic, TBA

Neuqua Valley at South Elgin, 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis at St. Edward, 6:15 p.m.

St. Rita at Montini, 5:30 p.m.

Westmont at Chicago Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Downers Grove South at Hinsdale Central (Hinsdale Golf Club), 4 p.m.

Boys cross country

Hinsdale Central, York at Downers Grove North (Green Valley FP), 4:30 p.m.

Proviso West at Glenbard West (Camera Park), 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Batavia at St. Francis, 6 p.m.

Downers Grove South at Wheaton North, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard North at Larkin, 5:30 p.m.

Glenbard South at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Glenbrook South at York, 5:30 p.m.

Herscher at Lisle, 6 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep at Bishop McNamara, 6:30 p.m.

Joliet Catholic Academy at Wheaton Warrenville South, 5:30 p.m.

Naperville Central at Waubonsie Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Naperville North at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at Metea Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Willowbrook at Glenbard East, 5:30 p.m.

Yorkville Christian at West Chicago, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

DeKalb at Naperville Central, 4:30 p.m.

East Aurora at Glenbard South, 4:30 p.m.

Elgin at Fenton, 4:15 p.m.

Glenbard North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 3:45 p.m.

Lake Park at Geneva, 3:45 p.m.

Larkin at West Chicago, 4:15 p.m.

Metea Valley at Waubonsie Valley, 4 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at Naperville North, 4:30 p.m.

Ridgewood at IC Catholic Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside-Brookfield at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.

St. Laurence at Lisle, 4:30 p.m.

Streamwood at Glenbard East, 4:30 p.m.

Wheaton Academy at Timothy Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Wheaton North at St. Charles East, 4 p.m.

York at Benet, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Benet at Downers Grove North (Downers Grove Park District), 4:30 p.m.

York at Glenbard East (Glendale Lakes), 4 p.m.

Girls swimming

Addison Trail at Downers Grove South, 5 p.m.

Morton at Hinsdale South, 5 p.m.

Oak Park-River Forest at Downers Grove North, 5 p.m.

Resurrection at Fenton, 5 p.m.

Willowbrook at Downers Grove South, 5 p.m.

York at Lyons, 5 p.m.

Girls cross country

Downers Grove North, Hinsdale Central, at York, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard West at Proviso West, 4:30 p.m.