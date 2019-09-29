Ross expected to be candidate for Chicago Cubs opening

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comChicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) greets Former Cubs player David Ross after the threw out the first pitch during Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, Oct, 19 2017, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

ST. LOUIS -- Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross was quick to jump on Twitter Sunday to pay tribute to Joe Maddon, fired as the team's manager.

Ross was a member of the Cubs' 2016 World Series-winning team, and his name will be mentioned in many circles as a possible successor to Maddon.

"It was a honor having the opportunity to play for Joe Maddon and winning a championship with him during one of the greatest runs in the history of the Chicago Cubs," Ross tweeted. "I learned a tremendous amount from him and wish him continued success in this game."

Cubs president Theo Epstein will address the media Monday afternoon at Wrigley Field. At that time, he's likely to describe the qualities he and the front office will be looking for in a new manager. Maddon's coaching staff will meet with Epstein on Tuesday, and each may learn his immediate fate then.

In addition to Ross, other names that surely will surface are Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta and former Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who played for the Cubs.

Zobrist has some fun:

The Cubs lost 9-0 in Sunday's series finale against St. Louis. The Cardinals (91-71) won the National League Central, while the Milwaukee Brewers won the second wild card. The Cubs finished 84-78, third in the Central.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Cubs manager Joe Maddon used veteran infielder-outfielder Ben Zobrist to pitch. Zobrist, who played second base and shortstop in the game, made his first career pitching appearance. He worked a scoreless inning, walking two and striking out Yadier Molina to end the inning.

"Oh my gosh, yeah, it was really fun," said the 38-year-old Zobrist, who has not decided whether he'll play past this year. "Just takes me back. The last time I pitched was in college, probably 16-17 years ago.

"The way the game worked out, it was an option. So when they asked me about it a couple innings before, they said, 'Where you at? How feeling?' I said, 'I want to pitch if the option is there.' "

Maddon seemed to enjoy the moment as well.

"I was just going to have him pitch to one hitter, but he wanted the whole inning," he said. "I said (Danny) Hultzen's going to go two (batters) and you're going to get the last out.' He said, 'You don't trust me?'

"This guy's right out of the sandlot. He loves the sandlot. And I loved it."