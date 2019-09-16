DuPage County scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 16

Boys soccer

Monday's results

Hinsdale Central 3, Neuqua Valley 3

Hinsdale Central 2 1 --3

Neuqua Valley 1 2 --3

Scoring -- NV: Bella (Madsen); Madsen (Head); Matthews. Goalkeepers -- NV: Lansdown (5 saves); Molnar (3 saves).

West Aurora 2, Glenbard East 0

West Aurora 2 0 --2

Glenbard East 0 0 --0

Goalkeepers -- Urias (7 saves).

Wheaton North 1, Bolingbrook 0

Wheaton North 0 1 --1

Bolingbrook 0 0 --0

Scoring -- WN: Rozanski (Martinez). Goalkeepers -- WN: Min (3 saves).

Saturday's late results

Wheaton North 3, Plainfield East 0

Wheaton North 2 1 --3

Plainfield East 0 0 --0

Scoring -- WN: Martinez (Rosanski); Lyndsay (Riccelli); Rozanski. Goalkeepers -- WN: Min (7 saves).

Boys golf

Monday's results

West Chicago Invite

Team results

1. Batavia 321; 2. Glenbard South 331; 3. West Chicago 346

Individual results

at St. Andrews (par 72)

Medalist -- Newkirk (Bat) 74.

Glenbard South -- Cyrus 80; N. Gelino 80; Nathe 84; Reynolds 87; T.Gelino 87.

Saturday's late results

Leyden Quad

Willowbrook 334; Leyden 375; Fenton 388; Maine East 414

at White Pines (par 72)

Willowbrook -- Rattana 80; Cipriano 83; Cieslak 85; Vandergrift 86.

Girls volleyball

Monday's results

Montini d. Timothy Christian 25-19, 25-15

Montini -- Pickering (8 kills); Marciniak (8 kills, 2 aces); Noonan (22 assists).

Naperville North d. Wheaton North 25-15, 25-17

Naperville North -- Hall (7 kills); Oxenknecht (5 kills); Hartung (4 kills); Rahtz (3 kills, 4 digs); Richards (10 digs); Jaworski (14 assists, 3 aces).

Wheaton North -- Beedle (3 kills, 7 digs, 1 block); O'Connor (2 aces, 5 digs); Moreno (3 digs); Campbell (1 kill, 3 digs); Zinkus (3 assists, 2 digs); Scott (3 kills); Biegalski (2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig); Fender (1 kill, 1 block).

Girls tennis

Monday's results

Glenbard West 7, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

Singles -- No.1: Fausey (GW) d. Beres 6-4, 6-2; No.2: McFarland (GW) d. King 6-1, 6-0; No.3: Hanna (GW) d. DeMars 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: Lopez/Lopez (GW) d. Orlove/Huelskoetter 6-1, 6-0; No.2: Samuta/Chirila (GW) d. Draus/Tosto 6-0, 6-1; No.3: Chirila/Debs (GW) d. Brooks/Friend 7-6, 6-2; No.4: Mitten/Johnson (GW) d. Frank/Huelskoetter 6-1, 6-3.

Girls golf

Monday's results

St. Francis 173, Rosary 214

at Cantigny (par 36)

St. Francis -- Lemke (medalist) 37; S.Grivetti 43; E.Grivetti 44; Marr 49.

Rosary -- Witte 46; Auchstetter 50; Parolek 57; Stumm 60.

Upcoming events

today

Boys soccer

Downers Grove North at Glenbard West, 6:30 p.m.

Fenton, Glenbard North, Metea Valley, Timothy Christian, West Chicago, Westmont, Wheaton Academy, Wheaton Warrenville South, Willowbrook at Pepsico Showdown, TBA

IC Catholic Prep at Bishop McNamara, 4:30 p.m.

Leyden at Downers Grove South, 6:30 p.m.

Montini at Providence Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Naperville Central at Naperville North, 6:30 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at Waubonsie Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Proviso East at Hinsdale South, 6:30 p.m.

Reed-Custer at Lisle, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf

Bartlett, South Elgin at West Chicago Triangular (St. Andrews), 3 p.m.

Batavia at Lake Park (Eaglewood), 3:30 p.m.

Elgin, Streamwood at Glenbard South (Village Links), 4 p.m.

Glenbard West at Downers Grove North (Downers Grove Park District), 4 p.m.

Guerin Prep at Timothy Christian (Oak Brook Country Club), 4 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep at Chicago Christian (Silve Lake), 4 p.m.

Leyden at Addison Trail (Oak Meadows), 4 p.m.

Lyons at Hinsdale Central (Hinsdale Golf Club), 4 p.m.

Naperville Central at Waubonsie Valley (Springbrook), 3:30 p.m.

Proviso East at Downers Grove South (Village Greens), 4 p.m.

St. Edward at Wheaton Academy (Pheasant Run), TBA

St. Francis at York, TBA

Westmont at Aurora Christian (Phillips Park), 4 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at Glenbard North (Glendale Lakes), 3:45 p.m.

Willowbrook at Morton, 4 p.m.

Wilmington at Lisle (Blackberry Oaks), 4 p.m.

Boys cross country

Timothy Christian at Elmwood Park, 4:30 p.m.

Westmont at Elmwood Park, TBA

Girls volleyball

Addison Trail at Leyden, 5:30 p.m.

Aurora Christian at St. Francis, 6 p.m.

Bartlett at West Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Downers Grove North at Glenbard West, 5:30 p.m.

Downers Grove South at Proviso East, 5:30 p.m.

Fenton at Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Glenbard East at East Aurora, 5:30 p.m.

Glenbard North at Batavia, 5:30 p.m.

Guerin Prep at IC Catholic Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Hinsdale Central at Lyons, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Park at Wheaton North, 5:30 p.m.

Lisle at Coal City, 6 p.m.

Montini at Resurrection, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Willowbrook, 5:30 p.m.

Naperville North at West Aurora, 5:30 p.m.

Nazareth at Benet, 6 p.m.

Ridgewood at Timothy Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Streamwood at Glenbard South, 5:30 p.m.

Westmont at Riverside-Brookfield, 5:30 p.m.

Wheaton Academy at Chicago Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at St. Charles East, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Addison Trail at Proviso East, 4:30 p.m.

Batavia at Lake Park, 3:45 p.m.

Benet at Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Downers Grove North at Glenbard West, 4:30 p.m.

Fenton at East Aurora, 4:30 p.m.

Glenbard East at Glenbard South, 4:30 p.m.

Hinsdale Central at York, 4:30 p.m.

Hinsdale South at Metea Valley, 4:30 p.m.

IC Catholic Prep at Bishop McNamara, 4 p.m.

Leyden at Hinsdale South, 4:30 p.m.

St. Charles East at Glenbard North, 3:45 p.m.

St. Charles North at Wheaton North, 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Rosary, 4:30 p.m.

Timothy Christian at Riverside-Brookfield, 4:30 p.m.

Trinity at Montini, 4:30 p.m.

West Chicago at Streamwood, 4:15 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at Geneva, 3:45 p.m.

Willowbrook at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Glenbard North, Wheaton Warrenville South at St. Charles North (Royal Hawk), 3:30 p.m.

Hinsdale South at Hinsdale Central (Ruth Lake), 4 p.m.

Naperville Central at Naperville North (Springbrook), 3:30 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Lake Park (Salt Creek), 3:30 p.m.

St. Francis at York (Sugar Creek), 4 p.m.

West Chicago at Wheaton Academy (Pheasant Run), 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming

Elgin, South Elgin at West Chicago, 5 p.m.

Trinity at Fenton, 5 p.m.

Girls cross country

Timothy Christian, Westmont at Elmwood Park, 4:30 p.m.

Waubonsie Valley at Oswego East, 4:30 p.m.