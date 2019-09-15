 

Rizzo sprains right ankle; MRI Monday

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI-single against the Seattle Mariners Sept. 2 in Chicago.

Bruce Miles
 
 
Updated 9/15/2019 3:05 PM

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the top of the third inning with a sprained right ankle, suffered while making a fielding play.

He will undergo and MRI Monday. The Cubs said initial X-rays done at the park did not reveal a fracture.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Rizzo charged in to field a bunt by Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams. He fielded the ball and threw wide to first base for a single. He collapsed to the ground in pain, and his spikes took a large divot from the grass.

After the team's athletic-training staff tended to Rizzo for several seconds, he got to his feet slowly but needed help getting to the dugout by a trainer and teammate Jason Heyward.

The 30-year-old Rizzo is an important member of the Cubs, both on the field and as a leader. Manager Joe Maddon recently moved him back to the leadoff spot to spark the offense. He entered the game with a line of .289/.402/.516 with 26 home runs and 93 RBI. Ian Happ entered the game to replace Rizzo at first base.

