Cubs rout Pirates for a second straight day, 14-1

Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos (6) celebrates with teammate Kyle Schwarber right, after scoring on a Kris Bryant single during the second inning. The Chicago Cubs routed the Pittsburgh Pirates for a second straight day, beating them 14-1 Saturday at Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Cubs played longball for the second straight day against the Pittsburgh Pirates, beating them 14-1 Saturday at Wrigley Field.

In the process, the Cubs surpassed the team single-season home run record of 235, set in 2004. The Cubs entered the day with 233 and hit 4 during the afternoon.

Ben Zobrist, Kris Bryant, Nico Hoerner and Victor Caratini homered for the Cubs, who beat the Pirates17-8 Friday.

Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (11-9) worked 6 innings, giving up 7 hits and 1 run as his ERA fell from 3.33 to 3.26.

The Cubs jumped on Pirates starting pitcher James Marvel for 4 runs in the second. Nicholas Castellanos had the big hit, a 3-run double.

Zobrist hit his first home run of the season in the third. Bryant's 2-run homer in the fourth was the 136th of his career tying him with Hall of Famer Ernie Banks for the most home runs by a Cub in his fifth major-league season.

The Cubs added 3 runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings and 1 in the seventh.

Benches emptied briefly in the bottom of the sixth when Pirates reliever Clay Holmes hit David Bote with a pitch Bote gestured toward Holmes. Pirates pitchers hit four Cubs batters.