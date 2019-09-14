Cubs rout Pirates for a second straight day, 14-1
The Chicago Cubs played longball for the second straight day against the Pittsburgh Pirates, beating them 14-1 Saturday at Wrigley Field.
In the process, the Cubs surpassed the team single-season home run record of 235, set in 2004. The Cubs entered the day with 233 and hit 4 during the afternoon.
Ben Zobrist, Kris Bryant, Nico Hoerner and Victor Caratini homered for the Cubs, who beat the Pirates17-8 Friday.
Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (11-9) worked 6 innings, giving up 7 hits and 1 run as his ERA fell from 3.33 to 3.26.
The Cubs jumped on Pirates starting pitcher James Marvel for 4 runs in the second. Nicholas Castellanos had the big hit, a 3-run double.
Zobrist hit his first home run of the season in the third. Bryant's 2-run homer in the fourth was the 136th of his career tying him with Hall of Famer Ernie Banks for the most home runs by a Cub in his fifth major-league season.
The Cubs added 3 runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings and 1 in the seventh.
Benches emptied briefly in the bottom of the sixth when Pirates reliever Clay Holmes hit David Bote with a pitch Bote gestured toward Holmes. Pirates pitchers hit four Cubs batters.