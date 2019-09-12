Scouting report: Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field

NBC Sports Chicago Friday and Saturday; WGN Sunday

WSCR 670-AM

Pitching matchups: The Cubs' Jon Lester (12-10) vs. Steven Brault (4-4) Friday at 3:05 p.m.; Kyle Hendricks (10-9) vs. James Marvel (0-1) Saturday at 1:20 p.m.; Jose Quintana (13-8) vs. Trevor Williams (7-6) Sunday at 1:20 p.m.

The Cubs are 8-5 against the Pirates this season, 5-1 at Wrigley Field. The Pirates are last in the National League Central. Bryan Reynolds entered Thursday with a line of .326/.388/.523 with 16 homers and 66 RBI. Josh Bell led the team with 37 homers and 116 RBI. Lester is 2-0 this year against the Pirates. For his career, he is 11-6 with a 3.02 ERA vs. Pittsburgh. Beginning with this series, the Cubs play only NL Central opponents over their final 16 games of the regular season.

Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Monday-Wednesday

-- Bruce Miles