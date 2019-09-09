Cubs to call up shortstop prospect Hoerner to fill void

Nico Hoerner, the Cubs' first-round draft choice in 2018, is expected to join the team in San Diego. Daily Herald File Photo

The Chicago Cubs' desperate situation at shortstop took another turn Monday.

With Javier Baez and Addison Russell out with injuries, the Cubs will call up top shortstop prospect Nico Hoerner, their first-round pick in the 2018 draft out of Stanford.

Hoerner, 22, is likely to join the team in time for Monday night's series opener at San Diego.

Baez most likely will miss the rest of the regular season with a hairline fracture of his left thumb. He was scheduled to see a hand specialist in Chicago Monday.

Russell was hit on the head with a pitched ball during Sunday's game at Milwaukee. He initially stayed in the game but came out shortly after stealing a base and scoring a run. The Cubs said Russell suffered a nasal contusion and was being evaluated for a concussion.

Hoerner played in 70 games this year at Class AA Tennessee, putting up a batting line of .284/.344/.399 with 3 homers an 22 RBI.

• Bruce Miles will have more on this story later in the day at dailyherald.com.