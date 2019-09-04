What we're watching today: Brett Favre gets schooled by Da Bears 'SNL' Superfans
Are you ready for some football? Specifically, Bears vs. Packers football? To celebrate the big matchup kicking off the NFL's 2019 season Thursday night, Brett Favre sat down with Bill Swerski's Superfans from "Saturday Night Live" to discuss the history of the Packers and the Bears. And Favre learned a lot.
