Boys soccer: Jahns scores twice in Kaneland's win over Batavia

Tucker Jahns scored 2 goals for Kaneland and Allen Dominguez knocked in the other goal in the Knights' 3-2 win over Batavia Tuesday.

Dundee-Crown 3, Grayslake North 1: Julian Saldana and Justin Miller each had a goal and an assist to lead the Chargers. In goal for Dundee-Crown (3-1) was Venancio Mejia with a save in the first half and Nathan Becker with 2 saves in the second half.

Cary-Grove 2, Harvard 0: The Trojans (1-1) scored both goals in the first half and held Harvard scoreless to earn the win. Mateo Nunez scored the first goal off a pass from Dario Gamboa and then Gamboa scored the second goal unassisted. Sam Kedzior saved 3 shots in goal for Cary-Grove.

Zion Benton 3, CL South 0: The Gators (2-1-1) were blanked by a strong Zion-Benton team on Tuesday at the Wauconda tournament, suffering their first loss of the season. Carson Hill was in goal for CL South, tallying 7 saves.

York 9, South Elgin 2: After falling behind 4-0 at the end of the first half, the Storm (1-3) put together some offense in the second half, but there was no stopping the offensive attack from York in this Hillner Classic matchup.

Lucas Reutimann scored both goals for South Elgin, the first unassisted and the second off an assist from Daniel Quintana. Christian Andrew was in goal for the Storm in the first half, picking up 3 saves, and Zachary Juszko added 5 saves in goal in the second half.

Rochelle Zell 5, Westminster Christian 3: Westminster Christian generated a lot of offense, but the defense was unable to contain Rochelle Zell. Nathan Sayers scored 2 goals for the Warriors (0-2). Peter DiNapioli had a goal and an assist. Jack Layne saved 15 shots and also added an assist.