Injury status of Chicago Cubs' Baez, Darvish

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Aug 31, 2019, in Chicago. Milwaukee won 2-0.

Javier Baez could get a mini-break because of a sore left thumb, and pitcher Yu Darvish is still on schedule to pitch Saturday at Milwaukee, according to the Chicago Cubs.

Baez came out of Sunday's game after jamming his thumb while sliding. Darvish was scratched from starting the game because of tightness in his right forearm.

The Cubs waited until late to release Monday's starting lineup until they saw how Baez was.

"There's nothing other than the fact that it's sore," manager Joe Maddon said. "So we have to give that today, possibly tomorrow, too. We'll find out. If that were the case, that's not a bad thing. He gets an all-star break right now. Day to day is pretty much where it's at. When you do something like that, normally it gets sorer the next day."

Darvish declined to talk with reporters when approached at his locker Monday morning. Maddon said the Cubs are being cautious with Darvish because of the much heavier workload he has carried this year compared with last, when he made only 8 starts.

"There's nothing new on Darvish right now," Maddon said. "I haven't heard anything really horrible. I'm anticipating good. But I have not heard anything new yet."

Good kind of pain:

First baseman Anthony Rizzo was hit twice by pitches in Monday's 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners. He became the Cubs' all-time hit-by-pitch king with 138, surpassing Frank Chance's 137. Chance played for the Cubs from 1898-1912.

"I think where it sits right now, it's not going to be broken," Joe Maddon said. "He has years to add on to that record. At some point, there's got to be the suitable trophy presented. I don't know if it's his back, (uniform number) 44 with the ball embedded in it or something like that.

"I talked to him about it. I said, 'You've got to be proud, brother. That's not going to be broken.' You're right up there with (Joe) DiMaggio and (Cal) Ripken."

Rizzo gladly accepted congratulations.

"Absolutely," he said, even noting the pain. "Are you kidding me? This whole franchise and how long the Cubs have been here? It's a record. So it's pretty cool."

Hello again, Adbert:

The Cubs recalled pitcher Adbert Alzolay from Class AAA Iowa, giving them 33 players on the active roster.

Alzolay, 24, joins the Cubs for the second time this season. He went 1-1 with a 7.15 ERA in 3 appearances (2 starts) during his first big-league stint from June 20-July 1.

He went 2-4 with a 4.41 ERA in 15 starts with Iowa, with 91 strikeouts in 65⅓ innings pitched.

Joe Maddon said he'd likely use Alzolay in long relief.

"We're not looking for him to start right now, obviously," Maddon said. "When you utilize him out of the pen, it would probably be in a longer role -- probably, but I won't run away from it otherwise if it's necessary."

Back to Wrigley:

With the Seattle Mariners making a rare visit to Wrigley Field, it brings back memories for their manager, Scott Servais, who caught for the Cubs from 1995-98.

"Oh, yeah, this is an awesome place," he said. "I spent all my playing days in the National League. But since I got done playing, I've been in the American League my whole career.

"Every time I get a chance to come back here, it's great. They changed the ballpark a lot from where it was back in the late '90s when I was here, from the clubhouses. Certainly the infrastructure has changed a ton.

"It's great. It's good for the players. It's updated. But you still have the old-time feel of the ballpark once you get out on the field. It's a great environment. I raised my kids here. One was born here in Chicago. So it's got a lot of great memories."