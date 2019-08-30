Fox Valley scoreboard for Thursday, Aug. 29

Volleyball

Thursday's results

Indian Creek d. Westminster Christian 25-21, 25-20

Huntley d. Cary-Grove 25-27, 25-16, 27-25

Jacobs d. McHenry 26-24, 19-25, 25-12

Kanleland d. Marian Central 25-17, 25-22

Leyden d. Streamwood 25-22, 25-22

Crystal Lake Central d. Burlington Central 25-12, 25-14

Burlington Central -- Hahn (5 kills), Leone (6 digs), Moretti (4 assists), Stoneman (4 assists).

Prairie Ridge d. Dundee-Crown 25-21, 25-19

Dundee-Crown -- Wesol (4 kills, dig, ace), Smiech (4 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces), Brown (9 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces), Seaton (6 digs), Field (3 blocks).

CL South d. Hampshire 26-24, 25-15

CL South -- Rhoades (21 assists, 9 digs), Carlson (6 aces, 12 digs), Wesoly (9 kills).

Boys soccer

Thursday's results

Geneva 2, Wheaton Academy 2

Dundee-Crown 2, Deerfield 1 (5-4 pks)

Dundee-Crown 1 0 --1

Deerfield 1 0 --1

Scoring: D-C -- Dearborn (Saldana); Goalkeepers: D-C -- Mejia (2 saves).

West Aurora 4, Kaneland 1

West Aurora 2 2 --4

Kaneland 1 0 --1

Scoring: WA -- Thompson (Eloi), Magana (Chuwan). Niyibizi (Enriquez), Padilla (Huitron).

South Elgin 2, Lake Park 1

South Elgin 1 1 --2

Lake Park 1 0 --1

Scoring: SE -- Garcia-Resendiz (UA), Flores (UA); Goalkeepers: SE -- Juszko (0 saves), Andrew (5 saves).

Indian Creek 3, Westminster Christian 1

Scoring: WC -- Siers (UA); Goalkeepers: WC -- Layne (15 saves).

Boys golf

Thursday's results

Jacobs 163, Huntley 165

At Geneva Varsity Invitational

TEAM SCORES

Kaneland 315, Waubonsie Valley 318, Geneva Blue 322, ACC 324, St. Francis 328, Neuqua Valley 329, St. Charles East 329, Batavia 330, Marmion 333, Glenbard South 337, St. Charles North 339, Sycamore 340, Oswego East 341, Geneva Gray 349, South Elgin 356, Burlington Central 364, Bartlett 372, Streamwood 1347.

INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS

Top 10 individuals -- 1. Turco 73 (ACC), 2. Troy 73 (WV), 3. Newkirk 74 (Bat), 4. Fritz 74 (WV), 5. Daeschler 75 (SCE), 6. Mulhearn 75 (StF), 7. J. Pehl 76 (Kan), 8. Cross 77 (NV), 9. Patel 77 (SE), 10. Dalton 78 (GenB).

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Kaneland -- J. Pehl 76, Rank 79, L. Pehl 79, Ganzon 81.

Geneva Blue -- Cross 77, Mattia 83, Newman 84, Coan 85, Cleary 85, Herzberg 85.

ACC -- Turco 73, A.Miller 82, S. Miller 83, Wojcik 86.

St. Charles East -- Daeschler 75, Makowski 84, Petri 85, Connelly 85.

Batavia -- Newkirk 74, Fragen 80, Zofkie 52, Kleist 89, Carrano 89.

Marmion -- Burke 80, Czerwinski 83, Sleezer 85, Munson 85.

St. Charles North -- Miller 82, Suyak 83, Dummer 87, Gaido 87.

Geneva Gray -- Sewczwicz 84, Fleming 86, Pospisil 89, Mooney 68.

South Elgin -- Patel 77, Zaimins 87, Zipparro 91, Rybczyk 101.

Burlington Central -- Malak 80, DiDomenico 85, Betancourt 97, Shockey 102.

Bartlett -- Resurreccion 91, DeLeo 92, Lewis 93, Sampey 99.

Streamwood -- Cecille 100, Beer 112, Barousse 136.

At Bonnie Dundee GC, par 36

Westminster Christian 190, Harvest Christian 207

Westminster Christian -- Hulsey 37, Haegeland 44, Zemp 53, Mihelich 56.

Harvest Christian -- Z.Boldog 49, Semerau 52, Skoli 52, N.Boldog 54.

Girls golf

Thursday's results

Jacobs 190, McHenry 195

Prairie Ridge 201, Dundee-Crown 287

Girls tennis

Thursday's results

Cary-Grove 4, Grayslake Central 3

Singles -- No.1: Bhacla (GC) d. Los 6-2, 6-2; No.2: Falconi (GC) d. Jannusch 6-3, 6-4; No.3: S. Greenwald (C-G) d. Begin (6-3, 6-1).

Doubles -- No.1: Flashing/Krembuszewski (C-G) d. Heavrin/Lugar 6-3, 6-2; No.2: Caldwell/Krill (GC) d. Briggs/Schladt 6-4, 6-4 ; No.3: Larry/O'Malley (C-G) d. Olsen/Dayoga 6-2, 6-3; No.4: M. Greenwald/Sorensen (C-G) d. Enman/Regalado 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-4.

Sycamore 5, Hampshire 2

Singles -- No.1: Sharp (S) d. Patthana 6-2, 6-0; No.2: Lukaszuk (H) d. Klassen 7-5, 7-5; No.3: Hahn (H) d. Johnson 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles -- No.1: Cooley/Krull (S) d. Hamilton/Patel 6-3, 6-3; No.2: O'Sullivan/Plagakis (S) d. Anderson/Geraci 7-5, 6-1; No.3: Berntsen/Hardin (S) d. Kimura/Ryzka 6-4, 6-3; No.4: England/McConnaughay (S) d. Ernst/Valladares 6-1, 6-2.

Upcoming events

Today

Football

Aurora Central Catholic at Plano, 7 p.m.

Chicago (Urban Prep/West) at Aurora Christian, 7 p.m.

East Aurora at Bartlett, 7:30 p.m.

Cary-Grove at CL South, 7 p.m.

Burlington Central at Dundee-Crown, 7 p.m.

Glenbard East at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

Geneva at Niles Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Jacobs at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

McHenry at Huntley, 7 p.m.

Hinsdale South at Kaneland, 7 p.m.

Maine East at Marmion, 7:30 p.m.

Larkin at Fenton, 7:30 p.m.

Bremen at St. Edward, 7 p.m.

South Elgin at West Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Lemont at St. Charles East, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles North at Palatine, 7:30 p.m.

Streamwood at Glenbard South, 7:30 p.m.

Plainfield South at West Aurora, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Aurora Central Catholic at Chicago Christian Tournament, 4:30 p.m.

Batavia at Metea Valley Metea/Oswego East Invite, 5 p.m.

Geneva at Plainfield North Invite, 5:30 p.m.

Harvest Christian at Metea Valley Invite, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer

CL South at Rolling Meadows, 6:30 p.m.

Hampshire at Rockford Auburn 32nd Annual Knights Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Harvest Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf

Dundee-Crown at Burlington Central, 4 p.m.

SaturDAY, AUG. 31

Football

East St. Louis at Batavia, 6 p.m.

Flanagan at Westminster Christian, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Aurora Central Catholic at Chicago Christian Tournament, 8 a.m.

Bartlett, Elgin, Streamwood at U46 Schools Invite, 8 a.m.

Batavia, Harvest Christian at Metea Valley Metea/Oswego East Invite, 10 a.m.

Geneva at Plainfield North Invite, 8 a.m.

Kaneland, West Aurora at Wheaton North Invite, 8 a.m.

St. Edward at Westmont/Timothy Christian Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer

Aurora Central Catholic at IMSA Tournament, 8 a.m.

Cary-Grove at Grant Bulldog Invite, 6:15 p.m.

Dundee-Crown vs. Lakes at North Shore Shootout, TBA

Geneva at Kaneland, 10 a.m.

Marmion vs. Mount Carmel at Barrington Tournament, 10 a.m.

Streamwood vs. Conant at Barrington Tournament, 12 p.m.

Larkin vs. Oak Park-River Forest at Leyden Challenge, 2 p.m.

South Elgin vs, Wheaton North at Lake Park Invitational, 9 a.m.

East Aurora at West Aurora, 11 a.m.

Boys golf

Bartlett, Marmion, St. Charles North at Fenton Invite, 7 a.m.

Elgin at Willowbrook Invite, 7 a.m.

Boys cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Aurora Christian, Marmion, West Aurora at Aurora City Invite, 9 a.m.

Bartlett, Burlington Central, Hampshire at Harlem Invite, 9:30 a.m.

MC County Invitational at CL South, 8:30 a.m.

Larkin at Southland Prep Invite, 9 a.m,

Girls cross country

Aurora Central Catholic, Aurora Christian at Aurora City Invite, 9 a.m.

Bartlett, Burlington Central, Hampshire at Harlem Invite, 9:30 a.m.

MC County Invitational, at CL South, 8:30 a.m.

Girls tennis

Aurora Central Catholic at Sycamore Doubles 9 a.m.

Bartlett, Dundee-Crown at Jacobs Invitational, 8 a.m.

Batavia at Aurora West Blackhawk Quad, 8 a.m.

CL South at Schaumburg, 8 a.m.

Hampshire Varsity Tournament, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming

Deerfield at Bartlett Co-op, 10 a.m.

Dundee-Crown at Elgin-Bright And Early Meet, 9 a.m.