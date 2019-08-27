This angler is at the top of her well-rounded game

I am a child of the '50s, when women rarely worked full-time and they usually wore aprons in the kitchen.

I admit chauvinism had been ingrained into my psyche because that's the way it was for us kids who didn't have video games or computers to help keep us busy. We were weaned on TV shows featuring Lucy, and Ed Sullivan. "Captain Video" and "Tom Corbett Space Cadet" were daytime treats we hardly ever missed.

My mother stepped outside the mold and established her own track record in a fishing boat while holding a rod and reel. She caught big fish from Ontario lakes and offshore saltwater hot spots.

In fact, I learned some fishing tricks from her, especially when it came to catching muskies.

I call these facts to your attention because times and conditions have changed along with societal about-face attitudes as to how women often do it better than men. The "doing it better" pertains to business; raising families; and fishing and hunting.

Jacqueline Grandt has been nailing some monster fish during her excursions to Central America with special emphasis on Costa Rican aquatic giants. And this year, she captured a first-place spot in the Big Dog Costa Rica Tournament with a huge sailfish.

Add the treasured Joseph Jefferson award to her acclaimed resume for her superb acting skills, she continues to be at the top of her game. Her business acumen is evident with her position as vice president in Grandt Industries Inc., which specializes in custom fishing rods and other outdoor equipment in Arlington Heights.

Watching her handle a heavy saltwater rod is like observing a classical painter putting finishing touches to a masterpiece.

Her latest conquest came on the lake where the Grandts have their Chetek, Wisconsin, home.

This particular lake always seems to offer jumbo panfish along with chunky walleyes and bass.

While walleye fishing, Jackie yelled she had a big fish on the line. After a long battle on one of Jim's custom rods, they netted a 24-lb. northern pike, a trophy fish on any body of water.

Jim told me Jackie will often out-fish him because that's the way it is, be it in Costa Rica or Chetek.

