 

Hendricks outduels Samardzija as Cubs sweep Giants

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Chicago.

  • Chicago Cubs Jason Heyward (22) scores during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Chicago.

Bruce Miles
 
 
Updated 8/22/2019 3:51 PM

Kyle Hendricks an Jeff Samardzija engaged in a pitcher's duel Thursday with the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field.

Hendricks' Chicago Cubs teammates gave him a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, and that held up for a 1-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants and a three-game series sweep. Hendricks worked 7 innings, giving up 3 hits while walking none and striking out seven.

Ex-Cub Samardzija also worked 7, as he gave up 2 hits and 1 run.

The Cubs scored in the fourth after Samardzija retired the first nine Cubs he faced. Jason Heyward led off the bottom of the fourth with a single on a flyball that dropped in front of center fielder Kevin Pillar. Nicholas Castellanos reached on an error by shortstop Brandon Crawford. After Kris Bryant grounded into a double play, Anthony Rizzo lined an RBI single to center to score Heyward.

Brandon Kintzler, Kyle Ryan and Rowan Wick worked in relief for the Cubs, with Wick earning his second save.

