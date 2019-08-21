Last-minute goal not enough for Red Stars

In a hard-fought match against the Orlando Pride, the Chicago Red Stars would drop three points at home on a Wednesday night at SeatGeek Stadium.

Red Stars rookie defender Tierna Davidson scored her first career NWSL goal in the 2-1 loss. Rachel Hill opened the scoring for the Pride in the 33rd minute and Obogagu would double the lead in the 61st minute. The Red Stars responded with a fantastic strike from Davidson in the 95th minute but the final whistle ended the game 2-1.

Chicago outshot Orlando as a team with 17 total shots to five while also winning the possession battle 61.3% to 38.7%.

Tierna Davidson was a thorn in Orlando's side down the wing. The #1 pick in the 2019 NWSL draft put in a team-high 11 crosses and contributing two key passes.

Morgan Brian was a linchpin in the midfield regaining possession a team-high 5 times while also leading the team in passing percentage (87%).

Tierna Davidson also led the team in touches (81), her most important being the one she used to set up her first career goal to bring Chicago within one in extra-time.

Yuki Nagasato continues to be a creative spark for the Red Stars and she led the team in key passes tonight with four.

The Red Stars hit the trail up to Oregon to take on the Portland Thorns on Sunday, August 25, at Providence Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on ESPNews.