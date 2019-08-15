Feder: Jeff Joniak to join Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame

Jeff Joniak, sports director of Entercom all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM and longtime radio voice of the Chicago Bears, will receive the Media Award from the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame September 25, Robert Feder writes.

Joniak will be one of 10 inductees at the 23rd annual fundraiser for local charities.

Others include Harold Baines, Rick Sutcliffe, Mike Magee, Israel Idonije, Bryant Colby Young, Desmond Howard, Lou Holtz, Jim Phillips and Patrick Kane.

