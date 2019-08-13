Scouting report

Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park

TV:

NBC Sports Chicago Tuesday and Wednesday; WGN Thursday

Radio:

WSCR 670-AM

Pitching matchups:

The Cubs' Jose Quintana (10-7) vs. Jason Vargas (6-6) Tuesday; Cole Hamels (6-3) vs. Aaron Nola (10-3) Wednesday; Yu Darvish (4-6) vs. Drew Smyly (2-6) Thursday. All games 6:05 p.m.

At a glance:

The teams split a four-game series at Wrigley Field in May. The Phillies are in big trouble. They are 60-58 with a minus-33 run differential. That had them fourth in the National League East entering their off-day Monday. Former Cubs ace Jake Arrieta will have a discussion with the team about the bone spur in his right elbow. Rhys Hoskins has a batting line of .245/.385/.494 with 24 homers and 69 RBI. Bryce Harper is at .250/.372/.472 with 22 homers and 88 RBI. Jay Bruce (elbow) is on the Phillies' injured list. The Phillies' pitching staff entered Monday 13th in ERA (4.64), while the Cubs were second (4.05). The Cubs also were third in OPS and fourth in homers.

Next:

Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Friday-Saturday and at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Sunday

-- Bruce Miles