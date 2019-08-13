Images: Practice rounds at The BMW Championship
A boy walks past a large mural of Tiger Woods at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fans gather at the edge of a practice green behind the Medinah Country Club to watch Tiger Woods practice putting late in the day at the BMW Championship practice rounds in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Rahm at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jordan Spieth looks over his shoulder on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jordan Spieth autographs a photo as he passes through the crowd at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Zander Schauffele laughs as he practices on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Justin Rose on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
An official takes a golfer's name plate on the driving range from the alphabetized collection at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tony Finau poses for photos at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Keegan Bradley on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Brooks Koepka looks over his shoulder at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Rory McIlroy, from Ireland, has a St. Bernard dog club cover at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods fills the cup to overflowing as he works on a practice green at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Bob Tway, a PGA Championship winner in 1986, helps his son Kevin on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Keegan Bradley flexes an iron shaft on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Rahm with his caddie at the chipping green at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods asks for help retrieving a bottled drink on a practice green at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods looks at a crowd that starts to gather around the practice green at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods smiles as he works on a practice green at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
