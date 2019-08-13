 

Images: Practice rounds at The BMW Championship

 
John Starks
 
 
Updated 8/13/2019 7:46 PM
A boy walks past a large mural of Tiger Woods at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
A boy walks past a large mural of Tiger Woods at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fans gather at the edge of a practice green behind the Medinah Country Club to watch Tiger Woods practice putting late in the day at the BMW Championship practice rounds in Medinah Tuesday.
Fans gather at the edge of a practice green behind the Medinah Country Club to watch Tiger Woods practice putting late in the day at the BMW Championship practice rounds in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Rahm at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Rahm at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jordan Spieth looks over his shoulder on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
Jordan Spieth looks over his shoulder on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jordan Spieth autographs a photo as he passes through the crowd at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
Jordan Spieth autographs a photo as he passes through the crowd at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Zander Schauffele laughs as he practices on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
Zander Schauffele laughs as he practices on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Justin Rose on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
Justin Rose on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
An official takes a golfer's name plate on the driving range from the alphabetized collection at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
An official takes a golfer's name plate on the driving range from the alphabetized collection at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tony Finau poses for photos at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
Tony Finau poses for photos at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Keegan Bradley on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
Keegan Bradley on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Brooks Koepka looks over his shoulder at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
Brooks Koepka looks over his shoulder at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Rory McIlroy, from Ireland, has a St. Bernard dog club cover at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
Rory McIlroy, from Ireland, has a St. Bernard dog club cover at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods fills the cup to overflowing as he works on a practice green at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
Tiger Woods fills the cup to overflowing as he works on a practice green at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Bob Tway, a PGA Championship winner in 1986, helps his son Kevin on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
Bob Tway, a PGA Championship winner in 1986, helps his son Kevin on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Keegan Bradley flexes an iron shaft on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
Keegan Bradley flexes an iron shaft on the driving range at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Rahm with his caddie at the chipping green at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Rahm with his caddie at the chipping green at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods asks for help retrieving a bottled drink on a practice green at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
Tiger Woods asks for help retrieving a bottled drink on a practice green at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods looks at a crowd that starts to gather around the practice green at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
Tiger Woods looks at a crowd that starts to gather around the practice green at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tiger Woods smiles as he works on a practice green at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
Tiger Woods smiles as he works on a practice green at the BMW Championship practice rounds at Medinah Country Club in Medinah Tuesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 