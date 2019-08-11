Video: Chicago Dogs players help Park Ridge teen with 'Home Run for Life'
Updated 8/11/2019 5:16 PM
The Chicago Dogs welcomed 14-year-old Park Ridge native Benny Martinez to Impact Field on Saturday night as part of the team's annual fundraising event with Gold Glove Charities. Benny was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma in March 2016 and is now quadriplegic. Benny was one of 28 kids from the Chicagoland area fighting cancer who were honored during the game.
In celebration of Benny, the Chicago Dogs assisted the teen in running the bases during the game in what was called a "Home Run for Life." Chicago Dogs players and fans united in a standing ovation for Benny in what was a truly touching moment.
