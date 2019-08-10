Favorite Bricks and Mortar cruises to Arlington Million win
Updated 8/10/2019 7:01 PM
As expected, favorite Bricks and Mortar won the Arlington Million on Saturday. Filly Magic Wand was second and Bandua was third.
