 

Favorite Bricks and Mortar cruises to Arlington Million win

  • Arlington Million winner Bricks and Mortar crosses the finish line ahead of Magic Wand on Saturday at Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights.

    Arlington Million winner Bricks and Mortar crosses the finish line ahead of Magic Wand on Saturday at Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Coady Photography

 
John Leusch
 
 
Updated 8/10/2019 7:01 PM

As expected, favorite Bricks and Mortar won the Arlington Million on Saturday. Filly Magic Wand was second and Bandua was third.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Music, high fashion, drinks and horses, too, at Arlington Million
Related Article
Music, high fashion, drinks and horses, too, at Arlington Million
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 