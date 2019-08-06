Cougars shut out for ninth time

The Kane County Cougars (65-48, 30-14) were shut out for the ninth time on the season in a 1-0 loss to the Quad Cities River Bandits (67-43, 24-20). The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Cougars.

The only run of the day came in the second inning. With 1 out, Alex Holderbach and Oscar Campos collected back-to-back singles to put runners at first and second. Freudis Nova came to the plate and bounced a ball over Brandon Leyton's head a shortstop for an RBI single to put Quad Cities up 1-0.

Jose Bravo (3-4) made that lead stand up with 6 shutout innings on the mound for the Bandits, earning the win. Devin Conn threw 2 innings for Quad Cities and Garrett Gayle got the final three outs. Matt Tabor (5-3) took the tough-luck loss with 5 innings of 1-run ball.