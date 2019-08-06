A first-inning run was all it took for Florence to beat the Boomers

The Schaumburg Boomers surrendered just 1 run but lost to the Florence Freedom in the opener of a mid-week series at Boomers Stadium.

Florence scored the only run of the game in the top of the first. Isaac Benard opened the game with a double to center and scored on a 2-out single from Ricky Ramirez Jr. Schaumburg starter Gunnar Kines struck out nine in six innings of work, making his ninth consecutive quality start.

The bullpen held Florence at bay over three scoreless frames from Dylan Stutsman, Darrell Thompson and Connor Eller. Eller worked a perfect ninth in his first action in almost a week and has retired 20 consecutive batters.

Florence starter Scott Sebald and two relievers combined to allow just one runner to reach second base in the game. Sebald spun seven innings in the win. Quincy Nieporte notched 2 hits for the Boomers, who finished with 4. Schaumburg has dropped four consecutive games.