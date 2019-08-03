Almora's homer helps lift Cubs past Brewers

Albert Almora hit a line-drive solo home run to the left-field basket in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday to break a 1-1 tie and help lift the Chicago Cubs to a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs (59-51) got a pair of insurance runs in the eighth on an RBI single by Javier Baez and a sacriice fly by Almora.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The game marked the return of left-hander Cole Hamels to the Cubs' starting rotation. Hamels pitched 5 scoreless innings in his first start since a June 28, when an oblique strain put him on the injured list. He gave up 4 hits while walking none and striking out six. He lowered his ERA from 2.98 to 2.84.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Javier Baez led off with a triple to the right-field corner. After Willson Contreras lined out, Baez hustled home on a wild pitch by Gio Gonzalez.

Reliever David Phelps, obtained earlier in the week in a trade with Toronto, came on to pitch the sixth for the Cubs. He gave up an infield single to Lorenzo Cain leading off. Cain originally was called out at first base, but the call was overturned on replay review. After Christian Yelich walked, Phelps got Keston Hiura to popout before he struck out Yasmani Grandal. But Ryan Braun got enough of a pitch to send it to center field for a game-tying RBI single.

Contreras had to leave the game after lining out to center field in the bottom of the seventh. He grabbed his right-hamstring area and was limping after the play and was tended to by the athletic trainer. Victor Caratini replaced Contreras behind the plate.