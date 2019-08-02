Feder: NBC Sports Chicago adds weekday afternoon sports betting show

NBC Sports Chicago is betting it can win over viewers with a four-hour weekday afternoon talk show devoted to the burgeoning business of legalized sports gambling, Robert Feder writes.

Starting Monday, "The Daily Line" will air live from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. It's a video simulcast of a nationally syndicated NBC Sports Radio show that has been airing since January.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Featuring guest experts and calls from listeners, the show is designed to appeal to casual and serious sports bettors as well as daily fantasy players.

Michael Jenkins and Tim Murray, who have hosted the show since its inception, will be joined by Sara Perlman, former sideline reporter for the Baltimore Orioles.

NBC Sports Chicago is one of six channels in four markets that will pick up the simulcast, which originates from NBC Sports Washington studios in Bethesda, Maryland.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.