Chicago Fire trades rights to Gutman

The Chicago Fire traded the rights for Andrew Gutman, here playing for Indiana in the College Cup in December 2017, to FC Cincinnati. Gutman is a Hinsdale Central graduate. Associated Press

The Chicago Fire Thursday traded the MLS rights for left back Andrew Gutman to FC Cincinnati.

Gutman, a Hinsdale Central graduate, won the Hermann Trophy at Indiana University last year. A product of the Fire's academy, he could have signed a homegrown contract with the Fire. Instead Gutman opted to sign with legendary club Celtic FC in Scotland.

Celtic sent Gutman on loan this season to the Charlotte Independence of the USL Championship. Gutman has 3 goals in 14 games for Charlotte.

The Fire also sent its 2020 third-round draft pick to FCC. In return the Fire received $50,000 in 2019 general allocation money. If Gutman should sign with FCC and meet performance-based metrics the clubs agreed on, the Fire will receive an additional $150,000 GAM. If FCC then sells or loans Gutman outside MLS, the Fire will receive a percentage of that revenue.