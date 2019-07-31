Cubs acquire Castellanos, Kemp, trade reliever Edwards

The Cubs Wednesday obtained outfielder Tony Kemp from the Houston Astros for backup catcher Martin Maldonado. Associated Press

Nicholas Castellanos is going to the Cubs following a trade Wednesday with the Detroit Tigers. Associated Press

The Cubs made three deals Wednesday, one as the 3 p.m. deadline neared.

The Cubs obtained right-handed-hitting outfielder Nicholas Castellanos from the Detroit Tigers at the deadline in exchange for minor-league pitchers Alex Lange and Paul Richan to Detroit. Lange was the Cubs' first-round draft pick in 2017.

Earlier in the day, the Cubs sent backup catcher Martin Maldonado to the Houston Astros for outfielder-infielder Tony Kemp. The trade came just over two weeks after the Cubs obtained Maldonado from the Kansas City Royals for pitcher Mike Montgomery.

In another late deal, the Cubs sent beleaguered relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. to the San Diego Padres. Edwards had been pitching at the Cubs' Class AAA Iowa affiliate. For Edwards, the Cubs received left-handed pitcher Brad Wieck, who has been pitching at Class AAA El Paso.

The Cubs also designated pitcher Oscar De La Cruz for assignment.

The Cubs had been linked to Castellanos for the past couple weeks. The 27-year-old has an overall line of .273/.328/.462 with 11 homers and 37 RBI. More important for the Cubs, he has a .347 batting average against left-handed pitchers compared with .257 against righties. The Cubs have struggled against left-handers this year.

In Kemp, the Cubs got a left-handed batter who has a line of .227/.308/.417 with 7 homers, 17 RBI and 4 stolen bases.

For his career, which began in 2016 with the Astros, Kemp has a line of .240/.322/.376 with 14 homers and 58 RBI.

Kemp has seen action at second base (29 games), left field (14 games) and center field (11 games) this season.

The Cubs obtained Maldonado July 15 after No. 1 catcher Willson Contreras went on the injured list with a foot injury.

Contreras is back and the Cubs seem content to go with him and Victor Caratini as their two catchers.

Maldonado got into four games with the Cubs, going 0-for-11.

