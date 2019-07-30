Cubs trade for reliever Phelps from Blue Jays, place Strop on IL

Patrick Kunzer/pkunzer@dailyherald.com, April 8, 2019The Chicago Cubs placed relief pitcher Pedro Strop on the injured list Tuesday.

One day before Major League Baseball's trading deadline, the Chicago Cubs shook up their beleaguered bullpen.

Sources say the Cubs will acquire right-handed reliever David Phelps and cash considerations from the Toronto Blue Jays for minor-league right-hander Thomas Hatch.

The club also will place setup man Pedro Strop on the injured list and recall pitcher Duane Underwood from Class AAA Iowa.

Strop has been bothered by hamstring issues from late last season and into this year.

The velocity on his fastball has been down by several miles per hour.

Phelps, 32, is 0-0 in 17 games with Toronto with a 3.63 ERA and a WHIP Of 1.21.

He came up with the Yankees in 2012 and also has pitched for Miami and Seattle.

For his career, he is 30-33 with a 3.88 ERA, a WHIP of 1.32 and 5 saves. He missed all of last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Hatch was a third-round draft choice of the Cubs in 16.

Underwood, 25, made his major-league debut with the Cubs last season, starting once. He was a second-round draft choice in 2012. At Iowa this year, he is 2-5 with a 5.23 ERA with a WHIP of 1.53 in 28 games, 10 starts.

The Cubs also transferred reliever Xavier Cedeno from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

