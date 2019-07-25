Cubs bringing Ian Happ up for Brewers series

Cubs

  • The Cubs said Thursday Ian Happ is being recalled from Iowa in time for Friday's game at Milwaukee.

Bruce Miles
 
 

Ian Happ is coming back up to the Cubs.

The team Thursday confirmed a report in the Des Moines Register that they would recall the infielder/outfielder from Class AAA Iowa.

Happ, who turns 25 Aug. 12, will join the Cubs Friday, when they open a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

In 99 games at Iowa, Happ put up a line of .242/.364/.432 with 16 homers and 53 RBI. In 359 at-bats, he had 65 walks and 113 strikeouts.

The Cubs sent a disappointed Happ to Iowa at the end of spring training, and he got off to a slow start at Triple-A.

But in 19 July games for the I-Cubs, Happ had a line of .324/.451/.608.

Happ can play the infield and the outfield, and the Cubs continue to look for more of a spark on offense. Wednesday they sent infielder Addison Russell to Iowa.

The Cubs have not announced a corresponding move for Happ, but it is likely to be a relief pitcher being sent out.

The Cubs took Happ in the first round (ninth overall) in the 2015 draft. He came up in May 2017 and went .253/.328/.514 the rest of the way with 24 home runs and 68 RBI. Last year, he went .233/.353/.408 with 15 homers and 44 RBI. He had 167 strikeouts and 70 walks in 462 plate appearances.

