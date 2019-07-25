Cubs bringing Ian Happ up for Brewers series

The Cubs said Thursday Ian Happ is being recalled from Iowa in time for Friday's game at Milwaukee. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Ian Happ is coming back up to the Cubs.

The team Thursday confirmed a report in the Des Moines Register that they would recall the infielder/outfielder from Class AAA Iowa.

Happ, who turns 25 Aug. 12, will join the Cubs Friday, when they open a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

In 99 games at Iowa, Happ put up a line of .242/.364/.432 with 16 homers and 53 RBI. In 359 at-bats, he had 65 walks and 113 strikeouts.

The Cubs sent a disappointed Happ to Iowa at the end of spring training, and he got off to a slow start at Triple-A.

But in 19 July games for the I-Cubs, Happ had a line of .324/.451/.608.

Happ can play the infield and the outfield, and the Cubs continue to look for more of a spark on offense. Wednesday they sent infielder Addison Russell to Iowa.

The Cubs have not announced a corresponding move for Happ, but it is likely to be a relief pitcher being sent out.

The Cubs took Happ in the first round (ninth overall) in the 2015 draft. He came up in May 2017 and went .253/.328/.514 the rest of the way with 24 home runs and 68 RBI. Last year, he went .233/.353/.408 with 15 homers and 44 RBI. He had 167 strikeouts and 70 walks in 462 plate appearances.