Scouting report

White Sox vs. Miami Marlins at Guaranteed Rate Field

TV:

NBC Sports Chicago Monday and Tuesday; WGN Wednesday

Radio:

WGN 720-AM

Pitching matchups:

The White Sox's Ivan Nova (4-9) vs. Trevor Richards (3-11) Monday; Dylan Covey (1-5) vs. Caleb Smith (5-4) Tuesday; Reynaldo Lopez (5-8) vs. Zac Gallen (0-2) Wednesday. All games 7:10 p.m.

At a glance:

The Sox are home for the first time in the second half after completing a 10-game road trip to Oakland, Kansas City and Tampa Bay coming out of the all-star break. The White Sox are 25-20 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Nova is 1-4 with a 7.14 ERA in 8 home starts. The right-hander's overall 5.86 ERA is second highest in the major leagues. Richards has lost his last 4 starts, allowing 16 earned runs on 27 hits and 12 walks in 20 innings. The Marlins are headed for their second straight last-place finish in the NL East. The Sox last played Miami in 2016, winning two of three at Marlins Park.

Next:

Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday-Sunday

-- Scot Gregor