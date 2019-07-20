Cubs' Maddon still has 'a lot of confidence' in Strop

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop has had some struggles during the team's homestand, giving up a couple of home runs in key situations. But manager Joe Maddon say he's still confident Strop can deliver. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon says he still has faith in setup man Pedro Strop, despite a couple of big home runs Strop has given up this homestand.

Strop suffered a blown save in Friday's 6-5 victory over the Padres when he gave up a game-tying homer to pinch hitter Josh Naylor in the eighth inning.

In Saturday's victory, also 6-5 over the Padres, Strop redeemed himself by working a quick 1-2-3 eighth in earn a hold.

"The home run the other day to (the Pirates' Starling) Marte was a 2-0 count," Maddon said. Guy got him on the first pitch (Friday). It's just throwing the ball where he wants to. The velocity might be down a click, too. I just think overall he just is off a little bit. He'd be the first guy to tell you that.

"But he's going to keep going out there. He had been hurt, obviously. Then he came back. He's still not in a perfect rhythm yet, but he's going to be. This guy has been one of the best relievers in the game for the last several years. I have a lot of confidence in him. He's not as sharp as he normally is."

Injury updates:

Left-hander Cole Hamels threw another bullpen session Saturday morning. The Cubs will evaluate him beginning Sunday to see if a simulated game or a minor-league rehab assignment is the next step. Hamels has been on the injured list since June 29 with a left-oblique strain.

Catcher Willson Contreras took full batting practice. He is likely to come off the IL on July 24 after being sidelined with a right-foot strain.

Numbers games:

The Cubs are 7-1 since the all-star break and 9-2 in their last 11 games. This ties their best eight-game start after the break. They also started 7-1 in 1933, 2007 and 2017. The Cubs are 36-17 at home, the second-best mark in the National League behind the Dodgers, who entered Saturday 38-12 at home.