Will Mills start again for Cubs? We might know Friday

Chicago Cubs starter Alec Mills delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Chicago. Associated Press

Alec Mills acquitted himself well in his first start of the season Tuesday night. Whether it was well enough to get another start next time through the rotation is something the Cubs may announce by Friday.

Mills got a no-decision in the Cubs' 4-3, 10-inning victory over the Cincinnati Reds. He earned his first career quality start by pitching 6 innings and giving up 3 runs, all in the first inning.

The Cubs have an off-day Thursday before playing three games against the Padres Friday-Sunday and three against the Giants in San Francisco Monday-Wednesday. There is another off day July 25. Skipping Mills' turn in the rotation is an option.

"We're discussing that right now," manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday. "We're looking possibly to getting him out there again. I have a lot of confidence. You've heard me about this fellow before. He's definitely a big-league-caliber pitcher. I don't think he's a 4A (between Class AAA and the major leagues) guy. I think he's more than that. He just needs opportunity. He came in yesterday, a tough first inning and then just settled in."

Mills was called up from Class AAA Iowa for Tuesday's start. He is in the rotation because Cole Hamels is on the injured list.

"Millsie's a pro," said pitching coach Tommy Hottovy. "For a guy who has been mostly a minor-league guy, I still consider him one of those veteran guys. He's smart. He's poised."

Hamels throws again:

Cole Hamels threw 24 pitches Wednesday in his first bullpen session since going on the IL June 29 with a left-oblique strain.

It's likely Hamels will throw again Saturday, upping his pitch count to about 35. From there, he could either do a simulated game or make a rehab start in the minor leagues.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"We at least want to do one more (bullpen)," said pitching coach Tommy Hottovy. "The first one, you kind of get a gauge of where we're at, where their arm strength is. The second one is more like, 'OK, I'm going to throw a full-on pen, do my normal routine. It's always about that next day, that second day. We want to make sure you get through the normal soreness, normal stiffness without having any issues, any setbacks and just keep progressing."

Fitting right in:

Joe Maddon said he liked what he saw Tuesday from veteran catcher Martin Maldonado, obtained Monday night in a trade with the Royals for lefty Mike Montgomery. Maldonado caught Alec Mills' start.

"I'm watching him during the game, and you didn't even notice him," Maddon said. "If you didn't notice that he was back there, it's a good thing. The balls were caught cleanly. He's got a real quiet way of setting up.

"He knows what he's doing. He's a grown-up. He's a nice addition."