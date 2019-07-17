Cubs hang on as Darvish earns his first win at Wrigley
Yu Darvish earned his first career victory at Wrigley Field on Wednesday as the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2.
Darvish worked 6 scoreless innings of 2-hit ball, walking none and striking out seven. For the season, Darvish improved to 3-4 and he lowered his ERA from 4.72 to 4.46. It was hs first winning decision since beating the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 27 in Phoenix.
Kris Bryant gave Darvish a 1-0 lead in the first inning with his 20th home run of the season. Addison Russell added his sixth homer of the season in the second to make it 2-0.
A 2-run double by Jason Heyward in the seventh made it 4-0.
The Reds picked up a pair of runs in the eighth against reliever Brandon Kintzler.
The Cubs added an insurance run in the eighth.
