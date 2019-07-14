Cubs rally past Pirates for series sweep

Chicago Cubs' Robel Garcia (16) slides safely into home plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July, 14, 2019, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs' Jose Quintana (62) hits a one run single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July, 14, 2019, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, right, forces out Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman (27) at second base then throws to first base to complete a double play during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July, 14, 2019, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, right, is greeted by Anthony Rizzo (44) after hitting a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July, 14, 2019, in Chicago.

The Chicago Cubs rallied from a 3-1 deficit in a big way Sunday as they went on to an 8-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates to sweep the three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Pirates took a 3-1 lead against Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana in the third inning, but Quintana's teammates scored a run in the fourth, 3 in the fifth and 3 more in the sixth as they improved their record to 50-43.

Quintana (7-7) settled down and earned the quality start, working 6 innings and giving up 6 hits and 3 runs. He helped himself with an RBI single in the fourth to bring the Cubs to within 3-2.

In the Cubs' 3-run fifth, Victor Caratini hit a sacrifice fly, and Jason Heyward followed with a 2-run homer to right-center. It was Heyward's 15th homer of the season.

Albert Almora Jr. batted for Quintana with one out in the sixth and homered to left. It was Almora's ninth homer of the year and his first career pinch homer. Kyle Schwarber followed immediately wit his 19th homer of the year, a big drive to the back of the bleachers in right.