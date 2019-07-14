Chicago Cubs trying to figure out how to factor in Zobrist

Ben Zobrist has been missed in the Chicago Cubs lineup, but if and when he returns remains an uncertainty, especially heading into the July 31 trade deadline. Associated Press file/March 16, 2019

The absence of Ben Zobrist and the uncertainty of his possible return to the Chicago Cubs may affect the team's thinking as the July 31 trade deadline approaches.

Zobrist has been on the restricted list since May 8 as he deals with family problems. The Cubs miss Zobrist's patient, grinding approach at the plate, as well as his veteran leadership.

"Obviously, we have to become a little bit more offensive in the right moments," Maddon said Sunday. "I'm certain, I would believe, that we're looking in that particular area. I think our starting pitching is in good shape. I think our bullpen is in good shape.

"Overall, if we could just add that (offensive) element, one more consistent bat in there, a real pro at-bat. We're missing (Ben) Zobrist. That's a perfect guy, but he's not here any time soon. Zo fits in to what we're doing so well.

"We miss that, I believe. You could always rely on him for that pro at-bat at the beginning of the game, leading off in front of the other guy."

Having been out for more than two months and counting, Zobrist would need a "spring training" and some at-bats in the minor leagues before he could return to the major-league roster.

"There's no specific kind of timetable," Maddon said. "I've not texted Zo in awhile, and I really need to do that. I've been relying on Theo (team president) to carry on that conversation. But I have no inkling as to when it would happen. Zo had made it apparent that he'd like to be able to do that. But I don't know where he's at mentally right now with everything else that's going on."

Mills over Chatwood:

The Cubs have chosen to call up right-hander Alec Mills from Class AAA Iowa to pitch Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.

They picked Mills instead of Tyler Chatwood, who has made 3 spot starts this season. Mills was up with the Cubs last year, going 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in 7 games, 2 starts.

"I'm a Mills fan, not that we're not a Chatwood fan," said Joe Maddon. "It's just that it could be a limited engagement and to get Chatwood built up again and then bring him back down, it's kind of tough to do for him. The fact that Millsie's ready to rock and roll and I do need to get Chatwood back into some more pertinent moments because he's shown really well over the last several times out there as a relief pitcher.

"I'm trying to balance everything out. Alec's ready to rock and roll. I do believe he's better than people understand. I really like the way he pitches a lot. We'll see how it works out."

Out by a foot:

Victor Caratini started at catcher Sunday over Willson Contreras, who is nursing a sore right foot.

"He's feeling a lot better today," Joe Maddon said. "He could play if we absolutely needed to have him play. Rest him today maybe rest him tomorrow. It could have been part of a shoe switch that he had done. We'll just play it day by day."

Pitching injury updates:

Relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. needed only 9 pitches in his 1 scoreless inning of work for Iowa in a rehab appearance Saturday. Edwards has been on the injured list since June 10 with a left thoracic strain.

Left-hander Cole Hamels was said to be feeling fine Sunday, one day after playing catch from long distance. Hamels has been on the IL since June 29 with a left-oblique strain.

"He's getting a little bit eager," Joe Maddon said. "He definitely does not like sitting on the sidelines. That comes across really well. I think there's a cautious optimism going on right now. I feel pretty good about it. We just have to go through different layers or steps, but he's feeling pretty good."