7-run 1st inning lifts Cubs over Pirates

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a 3-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning Saturday in Chicago. Associated press

The Chicago Cubs scored 7 runs in the first inning Saturday, and they went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-4 at Wrigley Field.

Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester got into the offensive fun with a 2-run single in the first and a solo homer in the third. Lester (9-6) pitched 6⅔ innings, giving up 8 hits and 3 runs.

The first-inning outburst by the Cubs came against Jordan Lyles, who lasted just two-thirds of an inning.

Willson Contreras hit a 3-run homer in the inning. Kyle Schwarber walked twice in the first as the Cubs sent 12 men to the plate.

The Cubs, who hold first place in the National League Central, improved to 49-43 with their second straight victory over the Pirates in this three-game series.

Lester gave up a solo homer to Jung Ho Kang in the fifth and a solo shot to Starling Marte in the sixth.