Let's sort out the frantic first days of NBA free agency

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo Philadelphia 76ers' Jimmy Butler speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J. There is no more doubt about Butler's future. The Miami Heat completed agreements on what will become a four-team trade Monday, July 1, 2019 to land Butler from the 76ers, with the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers also involved.

With the exception of Kawhi Leonard, NBA free agency was practically a blur. It came and went in less than 48 hours.

Obviously, there is still one big decision to be made, with Leonard choosing between the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers.

DeMarcus Cousins is the only other major free agent without a home, while there are a few guys, such as Danny Green and Rajon Rondo, patiently waiting Leonard's final decision.

Since most of it happened so fast, let's take a look back on that frantic first day or so and try to sort out what actually happened. All contract info is based on reports and not official:

Best signings

Dewayne Dedmon (three years, $41 million by Sacramento): One of last season's most underrated centers in Atlanta, Kings got him at a nice price.

Jimmy Butler (four years, $142 million by Miami in sign-and-trade): Butler is having trouble living down the "toxic teammate" tag, but the Heat had zero cap space and managed to come away with a guy who is certainly among the league's top 20 players.

Bojan Bogdanovich (four years, $73 million by Utah): The sharpshooting forward came into his own the past two years in Indiana. By current NBA standards, this isn't a bad price, either.

Malcolm Brogdon (four years, $85 million by Indiana): This is a little bit of a gamble, but the Pacers wanted to shake things up after a couple of early playoff exits and the former rookie of the year in Milwaukee isn't a bad place to start.

Enes Kanter (two years, $10 million by Boston): Kanter hasn't lived up to being the No. 3 pick in the draft, but he showed during the playoffs with Portland that he can be a contributor. With the Celtics looking to replace Al Horford, this was a nice get.

Robin Lopez (two years, $10 million by Milwaukee): Based on his production with the Bulls last year, this is a bargain price. The Lopez twins are together again for the first time in the NBA.

Worst signings

Harrison Barnes (four years, $85 million by Sacramento): Hard to imagine any other team was willing to pay this price. After winning a title with Golden State, Barnes showed in Dallas he's not a good enough isolation player to do it nonstop.

Al Farouq-Aminu (three years, $29 million by Orlando): The Magic already had plenty of forwards, so not sure why they paid a premium for Farouq-Aminu. He was a decent role player in Portland, but too inconsistent.

Cory Joseph (three years, $37 million by Sacramento): The Kings strike again by overpaying for a guy who has been a decent backup point guard in Indiana and Toronto.

Tobias Harris (five years, $190 million by Philadelphia): The 76ers had to keep Harris after losing Jimmy Butler, but $36 million per year for Harris seems certain to quickly become a regrettable contract. Milwaukee's Khris Middleton got a similar deal, so he fits here, too.

Teams that got better

1. Utah: The big move for the Jazz was landing guard Mike Conley from Memphis. They added Bojan Bogdanovic in free agency, as well as a couple of decent role players in Ed Davis and Jeff Green.

2. New Orleans: The early years of Zion Williamson should be interesting, at least. The Pelicans' new faces include Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, J.J. Redick and Derrick Favors.

3. Bulls: Yeah, nothing earth-shattering, but signing Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky made pretty good use of the Bulls' cap space since they pulled in a couple of starters from other teams.

Outlook not so good

1. Phoenix: The Suns gave up on No. 4 overall draft pick Josh Jackson after just two seasons to clear cap space to sign Ricky Rubio. That was after trading away Jarrett Culver on draft night.

2. Washington: Bad contracts and a serious injury to John Wall seems to have doomed the Wizards to rebuilding mode, though they're keeping Bradley Beal for now. Washington let most of its free agents walk, while taking a flyer on Isaiah Thomas.

3. New York: The Knicks missed on Kevin Durant, but things could be worse. R.J. Barrett is at least a rookie to watch, and they landed one of the better big men available in free agency with New Orleans' Julius Randle.

Lingering questions

1. Will Brooklyn actually be good this season? Think about it, Durant may not play at all due to a torn Achilles, Kyrie Irving is coming off a rough ending in Boston, DeAndre Jordan has seen better days, while the Nets lost all-star D'Angelo Russell, plus all their helpful role players such as Ed Davis, DeMarre Carroll and Jared Dudley. They're probably not a threat to win the East this season.

2. Can someone get Taj Gibson to a title contender? Please, he shouldn't finish his career with the Knicks.

3. Why was Garrett Temple included in Brooklyn's first-hour, free-agent haul? No theories here.

• Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls