Bulls center Carter to undergo surgical procedure

The Bulls didn't wait for the start of the season for another injury issue to hit. The team announced Wednesday that center Wendell Carter Jr. will undergo a surgical procedure July 9 in Philadelphia to repair a core muscle injury.

Carter is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, but this news will sideline him for most of the summer, taking away time that could be spent getting stronger and developing skills.

Carter had a nice start to his rookie season, averaging 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds, but the campaign ended after 44 games when he suffered a torn ligament in his thumb and needed surgery. Carter was the No. 7 pick of the 2018 draft.

The Bulls added to their front-line depth this week by signing free agents Thaddeus Young and Luke Kornet. But Carter is a player they can't afford to lose after watching veteran center Robin Lopez sign with Milwaukee.

The Bulls will open summer-league play in Las Vegas on Friday against the Lakers.