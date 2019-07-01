Bulls add Satoransky in sign-and-trade with Wizards

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, center, looks to pass the ball as Washington Wizards guard/forward Tomas Satoransky, left, and guard Bradley Beal defend during a game last season. The Bulls traded for Satoransky early Monday morning. Associated Press/March 20, 2019

The Bulls added a point guard to their free-agent haul early Monday morning, getting Tomas Satoransky in a sign-and-trade from Washington.

Satoransky, 27, will get a three-year, $30 million deal, while the Bulls will send back second-round pick considerations in 2020, 2022 and 2023, according to ESPN.

The 6-foot-7 native of the Czech Republic is a versatile player and was a frequent starter in Washington while filling in for the injured John Wall. He averaged 8.9 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds last season, his third in the NBA.

Satoransky likes to get to the basket and finishes well. He shot 48.5 percent from the field last year and was a low-volume 3-point shooter, but connected on a respectable 39.5 percent from long range.

He figures to start at point guard while rookie Coby White gets acclimated to the NBA.

There's been no official change to the status of Kris Dunn, but it seems likely the Bulls will find him a new home and keep Ryan Arcidiacono and Shaq Harrison as extra guards.

Satoransky's most memorable moment at the United Center happened in February, 2018 when he drove to the basket late in the game, was knocked off balance by a foul from Bobby Portis and landed hard on the ground. He was OK and finished with 25 points that night while hitting 10 of 12 shots from the field.

The Bulls started free-agency Sunday by adding former Indiana power forward Thaddeus Young with a reported three-year, $41 million deal.

It was a good market for point guards around the NBA.

Chicago native Patrick Beverley re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers late Sunday night for a reported $40 million over three years.

Beverley was thought to be a possible Bulls' target, but he decided to stay put with the Clippers, where he started on a playoff team last season.

Sacramento signed former Pacers backup point guard Cory Joseph to a three-year, $37 million deal late Sunday.

With huge commitments to Bradley Beal, an injured Wall and Ian Mahinmi, the Wizards have been trimming payroll.

They let another restricted free-agent, former Bull Portis, go the New York Knicks for two years and $31 million. Portis will join former Bulls teammate Taj Gibson in New York.

The Wizards reportedly agreed to sign former Detroit guard Ish Smith to a two-year, $12 million deal Monday.

Free-agent signings won't be official until July 6.

The Bulls have used their cap space, but could sign another player using the room midlevel exception of $4.76 million.

They currently have 13 players under contract for next season, which does not include Arcidiacono or Harrison. Bulls free agent center Robin Lopez will join twin brother Brook in Milwaukee, in a deal announced late Sunday.

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls