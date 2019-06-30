While Durant joins Nets, Chicago Bulls add a former division rival

The Chicago Bulls on Sunday agreed to terms with free agent and former Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young, here driving on Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown. Associated Press File/Dec. 12, 2018

NBA free agency began with a blockbuster, with injured Golden State star Kevin Durant jumping coasts to the Brooklyn Nets, where he eventually will join Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan in tormenting the cross-town rival New York Knicks.

The Chicago Bulls crashed the party with more of a medium-impact move. They agreed to terms with former Indiana forward Thaddeus Young on a three-year deal worth a reported $41 million.

Young fills one of the Bulls' most pressing needs, an experienced veteran to help mentor the younger players. The 6-foot-8 Young, 31, has been a consistent contributor and relatively injury free over his 12 NBA seasons. Last season he averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and shot 53 percent from the field.

An undersized power forward who runs the floor well and can play defense, Young has been to the playoffs eight times. Ironically, the one time he advanced to the second round was in 2012 when his Philadelphia squad upset the top-seeded Bulls after Derrick Rose tore his ACL.

With the addition of Young, the Bulls still have around $10 million in salary-cap room, and they can also use the midlevel exception, worth $4.76 million for teams with cap space. A veteran guard, such as Chicago native Patrick Beverley, remains a likely target.

There were no indications the Bulls made a serious pitch for Brooklyn all-star guard D'Angelo Russell, who was expected to become an unrestricted free agent after the Nets made their big moves. There was talk of the Bulls meeting with big man Julius Randle, who averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds last year with New Orleans, but no deal.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The Pacers made some significant alterations Sunday. Besides losing Young to the Bulls, forward Bojan Bogdanovic agreed to a deal with Utah. Indiana added Malcolm Brogdon in a sign-and-trade with Milwaukee and will sign shooting guard Jeremy Lamb from Charlotte. Pacers point guard Darren Collison unexpectedly announced his retirement this weekend.

Elsewhere in the Central division, Milwaukee will re-sign guard Khris Middleton and center Brook Lopez, while losing Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic, who reportedly is headed back to Spain. Rose agreed to a two-year, $15-million deal with Detroit.

After Durant, there weren't any big surprises on Day One.

Charlotte's Kemba Walker agreed to terms with Boston as expected. Former Celtics guard Terry Rozier is headed to the Hornets, former Sixers guard J.J. Redick will join New Orleans, guard Ricky Rubio from Utah to Phoenix, center Dewayne Dedmon from Atlanta to Sacramento, forward Trevor Ariza from Washington to Sacramento and forward Al Farouq-Aminu from Portland to Orlando.

Several players agreed to new deals with their current teams, including Nikola Vucevic (Magic), Terrence Ross (Magic), Tobias Harris (76ers), Jonas Valanciunas (Grizzlies), Harrison Barnes (Kings), Kristaps Porzingis (Mavericks), Dwight Powell (Mavericks), Thomas Bryant (Wizards) and Rodney Hood (Blazers).

Ex-Bulls forward Jimmy Butler appears interested in taking his talents to Miami, although it would take a sign-and-trade deal with Philadelphia to get him there, since the Heat are well over the salary cap.

The biggest decision still remaining is Kawhi Leonard, who is expected to either stay in Toronto or move closer to his hometown by signing with the Clippers or Lakers. Either one of the Los Angeles teams could emerge as an option for Butler, as well.

Besides Leonard, Butler, Russell and Randle, some other free agents still in limbo are Boston's Al Horford, Golden State's DeMarcus Cousins and Bulls center Robin Lopez. But the updates are happening quickly.

• Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls