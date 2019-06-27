Cubs' Baez, Contreras named NL starters for all-star game

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez and catcher Willson Contreras have been named starters for the National League all-star team. Associated Press

If Major League Baseball wanted some pizzazz for its all-star game, it has a double dose of it Cubs style.

Shortstop Javier Baez and catcher Willson Contreras each were voted in by fans for the July 9 midsummer classic at Cleveland.

It's the second straight start for both players. Baez started last year's all-star game as a second baseman.

Both players bring and élan and a flair for the game that has even other players turning their heads to watch.

"They're very charismatic, I believe," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "I've often talked that Javy is one of the most watchable guys in the game, and if you're around Willson enough, you don't see that kind of performance from behind the plate every day.

"You're looking for highly skilled young major-league players that can represent you in the all-star game and appeal to a wide audience. I think they both appeal to a wide audience."

Contreras has a line of .300/.395/.586 with 17 homers and 48 RBI. Baez is at .286/.325/.547 with 19 homers and 52 RBI. Contreras becomes the first Cubs catcher to start the All-Star Game since Gabby Hartnett in 1936-37.

"It means a lot to me," he said. "It's what I love doing. My family, I know where I come from and am really proud. Just taking one day at a time, and I'm going to take this day. We've got to fly to Cincinnati (for a weekend series), but obviously really happy for me and my teammate, Javier Baez. I hope there's more Cubs on it (as reserves)."

Contreras and Baez were two of seven Cubs finalists for starting positions. The others were Anthony Rizzo, Albert Almora Jr., Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward. The reserves will be named Sunday.

Báez joins Bobby Grich and Granny Hamner as the lone players to start an all-star game at both shortstop and second base. However, he wanted to talk about his teammate.

"What Willson brings to the team is huge," he said. "When he's down, everybody's down. When he's doing all these electric and crazy things out on the field, it gets to us and kind of gets us into the game. I'm really excited for him, and hopefully after the break, we keep it going."

Baez also acknowledged his own electric nature.

"The way I play the game, like I said in the past, not everybody's going to like it," he said. "But there's going to be more people that like it than the ones to who don't. Really excited and really grateful to have a lot of fans follow my career since the day I came up. I know this is huge for Chicago, Chicago fans. We love our fans. Thank you for voting for two of us."