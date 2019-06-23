Baez's blast rallies Cubs past Mets

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward (22) scores during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward (22) high fives Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) after he scores during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Chicago.

Javier Baez hit a 3-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday to rally the Chicago Cubs to a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets at Wrigley Field.

Baez's opposite-field homer to right field came on an 0-2 pitch by Seth Lugo. Kyle Schwarber opened the inning with a single to center field. After Kris Bryant flied out, Anthony Rizzo walked, setting the table for Baez, who now has 19 home runs.

Cole Hamels tossed 7 innings of 3-run ball for the Cubs.

With the victory, the Cubs (42-35) salvaged a split of the four-game series.

Hamels drove in the first run of the game with a two-out RBI single.

Hot-hitting Pete Alonso tied the game for the Mets the fourth with his 27th home run of the season, a drive to center

The Mets scored 2 more in the fifth. Tomas Nido led off with a homer. After Juan Lagares doubled, deGrom singled past Hamels and into center to score the third run.

The Cubs got a run in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Kris Bryant doubled to right field. Anthony Rizzo singled off the wall in left field to score Bryant, but Rizzo was thrown out at second base.