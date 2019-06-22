Mets rout Quintana and Cubs

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, left, talks to his team as he waits for relief pitcher Rowan Wick during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Chicago, Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana wipes his face during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Chicago, Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Left-hander Jose Quintana got rocked for 9 hits and 9 runs in 4⅓ innings Saturday as the New York Mets routed the Chicago Cubs 10-2 at Wrigley Field.

After the Cubs won the series opener Thursday night, the Mets have taken the second and third games of the series.

Quintana fell to 4-7, and his ERA rose from 3.87 to 4.50, with 8 of the runs against him being earned.

The Mets got a run in the first inning on Pete Alonso's home run, and they never looked back, scoring 2 each in the second and third, 1 in the fourth, 3 in the fifth and 1 in the sixth.

Quintana also gave up homers to Todd Frazier and Wilson Ramos.

Over his last 6 starts, Quintana has given up 42 hits and 23 earned runs for an ERA of 5.86 over that stretch.