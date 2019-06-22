Mets rout Quintana and Cubs
Left-hander Jose Quintana got rocked for 9 hits and 9 runs in 4⅓ innings Saturday as the New York Mets routed the Chicago Cubs 10-2 at Wrigley Field.
After the Cubs won the series opener Thursday night, the Mets have taken the second and third games of the series.
Quintana fell to 4-7, and his ERA rose from 3.87 to 4.50, with 8 of the runs against him being earned.
The Mets got a run in the first inning on Pete Alonso's home run, and they never looked back, scoring 2 each in the second and third, 1 in the fourth, 3 in the fifth and 1 in the sixth.
Quintana also gave up homers to Todd Frazier and Wilson Ramos.
Over his last 6 starts, Quintana has given up 42 hits and 23 earned runs for an ERA of 5.86 over that stretch.
