No decision for Darvish, no victory for Cubs

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish, of Japan, wipes his face during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Chicago, Friday, June 21, 2019.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish, of Japan, throws against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, June 21, 2019.

Yu Darvish recorded his 10th consecutive start without getting a decision Friday in the Chicago Cubs' 5-4 loss to the New York Mets at Wrigley Field.

Darvish worked 6 innings, giving up 4 hits and 4 runs. The Cubs had a 4-3 lead entering the sixth, but Darvish gave up a game-tying home run to Michael Conforto with two outs.

The Mets went ahead 5-4 in the seventh. Reliever Brad Brach gave up a leadoff single to Hechavarria. Later in the inning, lefty Mike Montgomery allowed an RBI single to Jeff McNeil.

New York opened the scoring with a run in the second inning before the Cubs scored twice in the bottom half on an RBI groundout by Albert Almora Jr. and a single by Darvish, who had 2 hits in the game.

McNeil's 2-run homer in the third put the Mets back on top. The Cubs scored twice in the fifth. After Darvish singled to lead off, Addison Russell hit his fifth home run of the season, a drive to left field.