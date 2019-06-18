Jimenez homer vaults Sox past Cubs 3-1

The Chicago Cubs said all the right things about Eloy Jimenez Tuesday, and for a while, it looked like his debut at Wrigley Field would be quiet one.

Jimenez, after all, was the Cubs' minor-league player of the year in 2016, and he was one of their core young prospects.

But general manager Jed Hoyer and team president Theo Epstein traded Jimenez away to the White Sox in 2017 in a deal that brought pitcher Jose Quintana from the South Side to the North Side. The idea was to make a push to win back-to-back World Series titles by fortifying the starting rotation.

The Cubs have not gotten back to the World Series, and Tuesday night, they watched Jimenez beat them with a 2-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, giving the Sox a 3-1 victory and delighting the Sox fans in the crowd of 41,192.

"I'm happy for him that he's up in the big leagues now," Hoyer said before the game. "He started out a little bit slow and he's come on recently. He's going to be a really good hitter. When you're in a winning cycle, you're going to make trades that net other teams good big-leaguers. I don't think this is any different. It happens to be in the same city. You look around baseball, there are a bunch of guys who were in our farm system that are having success elsewhere. And you've got to be happy for them."

Hoyer said that's part of winning.

"There's no way to have a good farm system and be in a winning cycle and not have that," he said. "The White Sox will have that soon enough. They're going to have winning moments where they have to trade out of their farm system and go for it. They're going to watch guys flourish elsewhere. As long as you're winning and filling the stadium, that's the most important thing."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The Cubs came home to a brushfire of concerns, but at least they were home.

That's where the heart is. That's also where the victories have been this season. The Cubs still have a solid home record of 24-12 compared with 15-21 on the road.

"It's been a source of frustration," Hoyer said. "We've had three subpar road trips. There's no other way to say it. It's not something I read too much into. This is a group that's had a lot of success on the road. They've won in hostile environments in the playoffs before, so it's not like they're intimidated by crowds or intimidated by travel."

Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the first inning with an opposite-field home run to left-center against Ivan Nova. It was Schwarber's 16th home run of the season.

Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels cruised until the top of the sixth, when he gave up a leadoff double to Leury Garcia. Tim Anderson singled to shortstop Javier Baez, whose throwing error on the play allowed Garcia to score the tying run.