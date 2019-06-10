Cary-Grove's Priester signs on to join Pittsburgh Pirates organization

Cary-Grove graduate Quinn Priester is going pro.

Drafted No. 18 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 3, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound right-hander signed Monday, the team announced via release.

"It's really exciting. That's the best way I can put it," Priester said. "I know I'm ready for it and I'm super excited to get started. It just makes sense. I'm ready to get my career started and give myself the best chance to succeed and become a major-league pitcher, which is the goal I've set for myself."

Priester has been committed to Texas Christian since his sophomore year in high school, but he has opted to turn professional. The Pirates will introduce him at a news conference at PNC Park on Tuesday at 9 a.m. CST.

"Today we share in Quinn's great enthusiasm in bringing him into the Pirates organization," said Pirates senior director of scouting Joe DelliCarri. "Quinn's very high level of character, his competitive makeup and abilities should serve him very well for years to come. Our development staff is already excited to share in Quinn's journey in becoming the best person and player he can become."

Every pick in the first 10 rounds of the Major League Baseball first-year player draft has a slotted value. The No. 18 overall pick in the 2019 draft was slotted at $3,481,300. Terms were not disclosed.

Priester finished his senior year at 8-2 with a 1.16 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 60⅓ innings. He won two playoff games for a team that reached a Class 4A sectional final.

Priester will begin his professional career in Bradenton, Florida, with the Gulf Coast League Pirates.