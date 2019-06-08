Softball / Final Top 20
Team Comment
1. Huntley (35-7) Magical run to 4A state championship
2. St. Charles East (26-11) 4A runner-up fought to the end
3. Downers Grove S. (31-3) A great season for the Mustangs
4. St. Francis (26-4) Class 3A runner-up
5. Palatine (29-3) Three straight regional titles
6. Barrington (30-5) 30 wins for 16th time in 19 years
7. Crystal Lake S. (31-3) First FVC outright title since 1986
8. Hersey (27-7) First Elite Eight in program history
9. Libertyville (26-8) Lost to Hersey in sectional final
10. Warren (23-5) Season ends with 3rd loss to Libertyville
11. WW South (24-10) The Tigers are back
12. Kaneland (30-7) Plenty of firepower will return
13. Fremd (21-9) Rebuilding year a big success
14. Downers Grove N. (23-8) Czech, Bernham will be back
15. Lake Park (24-12) Won DuKane Conf. and nearly a sectional
16. Elk Grove (25-10) Trausch led Grens with 16 HRs
17. Geneva (18-12) Won 1st sectional as a 14 seed
18. Glenbard South (24-7) Little set school strikeouts record
19. Grayslake North (26-10) Lost to Warren in regional final
20. South Elgin (26-7) Upstate Eight champion