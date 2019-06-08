Softball / Final Top 20

Softball

Team Comment

1. Huntley (35-7) Magical run to 4A state championship

2. St. Charles East (26-11) 4A runner-up fought to the end

3. Downers Grove S. (31-3) A great season for the Mustangs

4. St. Francis (26-4) Class 3A runner-up

5. Palatine (29-3) Three straight regional titles

6. Barrington (30-5) 30 wins for 16th time in 19 years

7. Crystal Lake S. (31-3) First FVC outright title since 1986

8. Hersey (27-7) First Elite Eight in program history

9. Libertyville (26-8) Lost to Hersey in sectional final

10. Warren (23-5) Season ends with 3rd loss to Libertyville

11. WW South (24-10) The Tigers are back

12. Kaneland (30-7) Plenty of firepower will return

13. Fremd (21-9) Rebuilding year a big success

14. Downers Grove N. (23-8) Czech, Bernham will be back

15. Lake Park (24-12) Won DuKane Conf. and nearly a sectional

16. Elk Grove (25-10) Trausch led Grens with 16 HRs

17. Geneva (18-12) Won 1st sectional as a 14 seed

18. Glenbard South (24-7) Little set school strikeouts record

19. Grayslake North (26-10) Lost to Warren in regional final

20. South Elgin (26-7) Upstate Eight champion