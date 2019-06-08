Images: Montini vs. St. Laurence, Class 3A State Championship in Baseball

Montini faced St. Laurence in the Class 3A title game in baseball at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet on Saturday. Montini won 6-3.
Montini players celebrate their Class 3A baseball state championship after defeating St. Laurence 6-3 in Joliet Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Montini players including Maximus Kasallis celebrate their Class 3A baseball state championship with their coaches after defeating St. Laurence 6-3 in Joliet Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Montini Catholic's Maximus Kasallis douses Head Coach Rich Janor with the water bucket after won the Class 3A state baseball championship game against St. Laurence 6-3 in Joliet Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Montini team members pose with their Class 3A baseball state championship trophy after defeating St. Laurence 6-3 in Joliet Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Montini pitcher Michael Koszewski reacts after the final out during the Class 3A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Montini Catholic's Antoine Harris raises his hand after being presented with his medallion following the Class 3A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Montini parents and fans applaud their team following their victory in the Class 3A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Montini Catholic's Nicholas Wind slides across the plate with a run during the fourth inning of the Class 3A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Montini's Benjamin Lah crosses the plate with a run on a successful suicide squeeze play during the third inning of the Class 3A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday. Matt McCormick is the St. Laurence catcher.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Montini catcher Nicholas Wind tries to tag out St. Laurence's Luke Montgomery at the plate but the ball pops away during fifth inning of the Class 3A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Montini Catholic's Rocco Catalano celebrates after scoring during the sixth inning of the Class 3A state baseball championship game against St. Laurence in Joliet Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Montini pitcher Michael Koszewski delivers during the Class 3A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Montini Catholic's Nicholas Wind celebrates a fourth-inning double as St. Laurence second baseman Kevin McCormick tosses the ball back to the pitcher during the Class 3A state baseball championship game in Joliet Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer