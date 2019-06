Baseball / Final Top 20

hello

Baseball

Team Comment

1. St. Charles North (29-11) Class 4A runner-up

2. Neuqua Valley (26-8) Four straight sectional finals

3. Hampshire (22-16) Fourth place in Class 4A

4. Barrington (30-8) Nowicki and Holler return

5. Fremd (23-15) Deepest run since 2015

6. Warren (32-5) Lost in sectional semis to Fremd

7. Elk Grove (20-13) Beyna retires in style

8. Glenbard West (19-12) First regional title since 2011

9. Cary-Grove (23-14) First regional crown in 8 years

10. Willowbrook (24-7) WSC Gold champs

11. Huntley (25-7) FVC, regional champs

12. Metea Valley (23-9) Great hitting team

13. Montini (23-11) Class 3A state champs

14. South Elgin (25-6) UEC champs lost in regional final

15. Grayslake Central (28-8) Lost to Montini in 3A super

16. Grant (25-7) Upset by Streamwood in regional

17. Wheaton North (23-10) Key players back

18. York (21-11) Another 20-win season

19. Crystal Lake S. (24-11) Class 3A sectional finalist

20. WW South (20-15) Kept getting better