Another Triple Crown surprise: Sir Winston takes Belmont

 
Associated Press
Updated 6/8/2019 6:16 PM
  • Assocaited PressSir Winston (7), with jockey Joel Rosario up, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes Saturday, in Elmont, N.Y.

  • Jockey Joel Rosario celebrates atop Sir Winston (7) after winning the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes, Saturday, in Elmont, N.Y.

NEW YORK -- Sir Winston gave the Triple Crown another unexpected turn, rallying to capture the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in a 10-1 upset.

The win gave trainer Mark Casse the final two jewels in the showcase for 3-year-old thoroughbreds. He won the Preakness with War of Will, who was expected to battle favored Tacitus in the 1 1/2 mile Belmont.

Instead, Casse's other's colt took the lead after a ground-saving ride by Joel Rosario and held off Tacitus by a length. Long shot Joevia finished third and Tax was fourth.

The Triple Crown grind caught up to War of Will, who ran in all three races. He finished ninth in the 10-horse field.

The Belmont capped an entertaining Triple Crown highlighted by a disqualification in the Kentucky Derby and a horse without a rider in the Preakness. It sparked interest in thoroughbred racing despite no possibility of having the third Triple Crown winner in five years, coming on the heels of Justify last year and American Pharoah in 2015.

